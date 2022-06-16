How Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello, Vols new track coach surprised me | Adams

Coaches don’t usually surprise me. But there were two notable exceptions involving Tennessee coaches this week.

There was baseball coach Tony Vitello’s postgame assessment of his team’s season-ending loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament.

Next, there were track and field coach Duane Ross’ comments at his introductory press conference.

ADAMS: Imagine how Pat Summitt would have fared in the NIL, transfer era

ADAMS: Notre Dame baseball, not Tennessee Vols, was No. 1 when it mattered most

ADAMS: Reader riled that 'wrong Adams' is on the front page

Let’s take Vitello first.

He basically blamed himself for No. 1-ranked Tennessee’s 7-3 loss to Notre Dame. If you follow sports on even a casual basis, you know that’s rare.

And he didn’t deliver one of those token self-critiques, which go something like: “We’ve got outplayed and outcoached. We need to do a better job in all areas.”

There was nothing generic about Vitello’s unflattering appraisal of his coaching.

“The job of a coach is one that once the game starts, you put yourself in a great position to succeed, and I didn’t do that,” he said.

He didn’t stop with that. He second-guessed his decision on when to relieve starting pitcher Chase Burns.

I was taken aback by his encroaching on my territory. Sports columnists, not coaches, are supposed to do the second-guessing. Hindsight is our greatest ally.

My criticism of UT’s season-ending performance had nothing to do with Vitello’s pitching decisions or – as was a popular theme on social media – karma catching up to a team that was finally undone by its arrogance.

The Vols slugged their way to 57 victories by making opposing pitchers pay dearly for their mistakes. But Notre Dame’s top relief pitchers rarely made mistakes. In its two victories, those relievers prevailed in the clutch against Tennessee’s power-packed lineup.

That said, it’s refreshing to hear a coach take the blame for his team not playing up to expectations.

Ross’ opening comments weren’t just refreshing. They were stunning – so stunning that I will make a point of following Tennessee track, which has been way off my radar.

Never mind that track is a niche sport. When a coach raises expectations to a dynasty level, I’m all ears.

“This is not about trying to win a national title next year,” said Ross, who coached at North Carolina A&T the past 10 years. “This is about earning a national title every year after. I mean, complete dominance.”

How about that? One national championship wouldn’t be enough for Ross. He wants to win them all.

The best coaches in all sports might think that way. But they don’t announce their intentions at an introductory press conference.

Former Tennessee football coach Butch Jones came the closest when he referred to his “infallible” system at his first UT media gathering. In retrospect, I wonder if he knew the meaning of “infallible.”

Tennessee administrators should be pleased by the comments from both coaches. After all, shouldn’t they expect their highest-paid employees to shoulder the blame when things go awry? And shouldn’t they want all their coaches to strive for championships – if not complete dominance?

Any boosters with NIL money to spend also should be encouraged by what Vitello and Ross said.

I’m so impressed with the two coaches that if Knox News honors my latest raise request, I might invest a few NIL dollars in Tennessee’s baseball and track programs.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello, Vols new track coach surprised me | Adams