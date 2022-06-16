ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

First-ever mushroom festival comes to South Knoxville June 18

By Ali James
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Everything Mushrooms on Sevier Avenue has collaborated with local vendors to host what could be an inaugural event, the Knoxville Mushroom Festival.

It is happening 4-8 p.m. on June 18, and admission is free. There will be mushrooms, everything you need to grow them, recipes and mushroom vendors with their specialty products and food, as well as live music with Big Dog.

Emmanuel Gyebison owns online business Green Yams Teas selling cacao & matcha, Lion’s Mane mushroom and matcha, and mushroom grow kits.

“I do a lot of Knoxville’s farmers markets, selling my oyster mushrooms and Lion’s Mane (a large white, shaggy mushroom that resembles a lion's mane as they grow) and provide Good Golly Tamale with mushrooms for their vegan pot pie.”

Gyebison has noticed that in the year and a half he has been doing farmers markets, interest in mushrooms has grown and people want to talk to him about the Netflix documentary "Fantastic Fungi."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oILbQ_0gCUywkB00

Gyebison pitched the idea of the festival to Everything Mushrooms. “They supply you with what you need to grow them; they don’t necessarily sell the mushrooms themselves,” he said. “Extraterrestrial Fungi grows mushrooms, and between the three of us we have enough knowledge for an event the community can enjoy while they listen to music.

“There are a lot of people who are interested in getting to know the local growers and producers,” he said. “At the community festival, people will be able to buy grow kits, learn how to make their own mushrooms and cultivate them — the waste turns into pretty good soil. We will share recipes, and even though we will not have an official speaker, we will be there to answer questions.”

Green Yams Teas will be on tap. For the teas they blend Lion’s Mane and Matcha and mushroom brew with cacao. Gyebison said they are a natural energy booster, with essentially no caffeine apart from the cacao.

“In terms of the mushroom itself it has a better texture than store-bought,” said Gyebison. “On the culinary side it has a rich, meaty texture. You can make fried chicken out of it and the texture is pretty on par with chicken. I am not a vegan, but I use it in my stir fry and I love the teas; they make me feel more focused.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7OiZ_0gCUywkB00

Everything Mushrooms relocated to Sevier Avenue about 12 years ago, and manager Ryan Herrmann said to his knowledge there has not been a Mushroom Festival before.

“There seems to be growing interest in microbiology. It has been a little unfocused or unorganized,” he said. “We are hoping to use this event as a jumping off point to bring in all interested parties.”

The cultivation supplier noticed an uptick during the pandemic in people wanting to learn about food sources they could grow themselves.

“We will be doing a demonstration on our particular log cultivation technique,” he said. “The shop will be open and hopefully it will be an opportunity for people to ask questions and learn more.”

Josiah Patterson, owner of Extraterrestrial Fungi, provides greater Knoxville area restaurants and farmers’ markets with fungi and will be providing the mushrooms for the other vendors to make their food, including SoKno Sourdough.

“People can try them out there,” he said. “I am going to basically have our whole farmers market set up with fresh and dry mushrooms, mushroom powders, mushroom jerky and grow kits so you can grow your own.”

Meik (Femeika) Elliott has been busy working on the Lotus Program, a postpartum meal service that will provide plant-based, nutritious meals and wellness resources to mothers who have just given birth. Elliott could not resist adding the upcoming Knoxville Mushroom Festival to her calendar.

“Emmanuel (Green Yam Teas) and Josiah (Extraterrestrial Fungi) are organizing the event and are great business partners,” said Elliott. “I have always purchased my oyster mushrooms from them, which is an excellent plant-based alternative to meat. I have been relaxing and working on my new business, but they convinced me because it is an exciting event that I’ve never done before.”

Elliott will do her rendition of a fried oyster mushroom po’boy with a vegan, non-dairy remoulade with pickles, tomatoes and maybe a bag of chips.

“I’m not sure about the drink yet, but most of my clients love my ocean water drink,” she said. It is made with pineapple juice, organic lemonade, spring water, blue spirulina and agave and is packed with vitamins and minerals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiQMl_0gCUywkB00

Alte Route Meals founder Hope Westall will be making gravy out of mushrooms and serving it with biscuits. Ghanian Chef Ramson of Kandilige Spicy Food will be making and selling vegan stew with oyster mushrooms, and there will be Green Yams Teas on tap for people to drink.

More: Knoxville Mushroom Festival at Everything Mushrooms, 1004 Sevier Ave.

Shopper News: Highlighting what's happening in your community
Facebook | Twitter | Website | Email
Enjoy community content and premium perks while supporting strong local journalism. Visit knoxnews.com/subscribe .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: First-ever mushroom festival comes to South Knoxville June 18

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Ijams Jamfest 2022 will be on Saturday with local bands, food and drinks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville may hear rock music echo through the woods on Saturday, as local bands sing for the Ijams Jamfest on Saturdaty. The festival brings together East Tennessee bands and families so people can enjoy jamming out in the great outdoors at Ijams Nature Center. It starts at 5 p.m. and will run until 10 p.m. with four local bands.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Subscription boxes to make senior citizens smile

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Make a senior citizen smile in your life. Send Senior Citizens Love was founded in 2019 by Ashley Lynch. She says she created her business as a way to keep her grandparent’s legacy remain while also bringing joy to seniors who might not have many around them.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dog Euthanized after Getting Rabies

‘Help. Someone help’ | Concerns grow at Knoxville senior living facility. Residents at Summit Towers claimed the living situation is not worth what they pay and is becoming dangerous for some residents. Updated: 6 hours ago. One country music star has sold more than 6.4 million records, and with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
wvlt.tv

Young-Williams at critical capacity, fosters needed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center reached critical capacity, spokespersons announced Thursday. Now they’re asking Knoxville families to provide temporary housing for pets in need. “We are at critical capacity and we need help from our community to provide temporary housing to pets,” the announcement said. Specifically,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom#Vitamin#Green Teas#Vegan#Everything Mushrooms#Lion S Mane
rumble.com

Black Bear Lies Back for Belly Scratch

Occurred on June 2, 2022 / Gatlinburg, Tennessee, U. Info from Licensor: "On June 2, we were staying in a rental home above downtown Gatlinburg in the Greystone Heights area when this bear entered the back yard. The adorable bear was not shy and rolled to his back while watching us and scratching his belly at the same time. Our family had a close-up view of a black bear that not many people get to see."
newstalk987.com

Young-Williams Animal Center at Critical Capacity

Young-Williams Animal Center reached critical capacity, spokespersons announced Thursday. Now they’re asking Knoxville families to provide temporary housing for pets in need. Specifically, the shelter is in need of kitten and adult dog fosters. Those interested can sign up or contact employees on the Young-Williams website. Additionally, Young-Williams will be hosting a foster open house on June 25 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at their Kingston Pike location.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Motorcyclists pay tribute to Channon Christian and Chris Newsom in annual memorial ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2007, Channon Christian, 21, and Chris Newsom, 21, were kidnapped and killed in Knoxville. The murders left a mark on the city, and their families pushed for years for policy changes to protect other people. Over more than a decade of trials and re-trials, juries convicted a group of five people — Coleman, Lemaricus Davidson, Letalvis Cobbins, George Thomas and Eric Boyd — with crimes relating to their deaths.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Microbiology
WATE

East Tennessee tubing attraction helps folks beat the heat

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — As people search for relief from our ongoing heat wave, a tubing business in Townsend is helping them beat the heat. Smoky Mountain River Rat, a popular local and tourist destination, usually starts seeing increased business by the Memorial Day weekend, which means increased profit. But with higher than normal temperatures, […]
TOWNSEND, TN
WATE

Heat causes trouble for Summit Towers residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Extreme heat causing issues for Summit Towers Apartment residents in Knoxville.  Summit Towers is located along Locust Street in the Old City and is described on its website as “an apartment community for those 62 and better, handicapped, or disabled.” According to a spokesperson for the apartments, both elevators were down […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville's fourth community meeting on Washington Pike corridor brings out many residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A busy Knoxville road will soon see several improvements, after the community irons out its final plans for how to renovate it. Leaders shared plans for improvements on Washington Pike during a meeting on Wednesday, including paths for bicyclists and pedestrians. The improvements are being planned on a stretch of road between I-640 and Murphy Road.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Milder Father’s Day Weekend but cranking up to 100

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - By the time you read this, the ‘mini’ WVLT First Alert and the storms are both done. Some much needed - albeit very brief - rain cooled us down. Now a north wind will magically drop the humidity for the holiday weekend. These are also the mildest afternoon temps of the upcoming week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Bear attack victim recalls ‘horrifying’ experience

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- One Sevier County woman is recovering after a bear attacked her earlier this week. “Oh, I was horrified,” Altha Williams said when asked if she was scared when she saw the bear. She wound up with only some scratches after her encounter with the bear. Altha Williams says she has bears […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Couple claims they leased Knoxville home, homeowner doesn’t know them

A judge has ordered an East Tennessee couple to leave a home after the home's owner claimed they were trespassing. The couple says they had paid a month's rent, a deposit and signed a contract. However, the owner of the home says he doesn't know the couple. The judge hearing the arguments said it is one of the most unusual cases he's ever heard.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy