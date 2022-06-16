ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meyersdale, PA

Student achievements for June 16

By The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvJOE_0gCUyvrS00

Challenge Program honors students

The Challenge Program Inc. and business partner, Craig Staresinich, honored several members of the Meyersdale Area High School Class of 2022 with a series of awards.

The Challenge Program Inc. is a program for all students in grades 10 through 12, building sustainable business/education partnerships. These partnerships introduce students to career opportunities in their communities and encourage the solid work habits required for success. The Challenger Program endeavors to raise awareness of how the organization’s five categories relate to success in the workplace. These categories include Attendance, Community Service, Highest GPA, Most Improved Award and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Through the support of Staresinich, the following five seniors received $200 awards: Attendance - Lydia Renzi; Community Service Award - Jillian Bako; Highest GPA - Elizabeth Sayler; Most Improved Award - Isaac McKenzie; and STEM - Kylie Sipple.

Students perform for alumni

Medal winners

Math 24 tourney

Competition was fierce for the 2022 Meyersdale Middle School Math 24 tournament held May 27. This annual event was organized by middle school math teachers, Diane Caton and Craig Tresnicky.

Math 24 is a learning game that teaches students the relationship between numbers. Students are presented with cards with four single-digit numbers. Students must add, subtract, multiply and/or divide to reach the answer and explain the process they used to reach “24.” Grade level winners received a special prize and certificate for their efforts.

Caton has been working with the Math 24 program for eight years and said this is one of her favorite events.“Students have many different areas in which they excel. Math 24 allows students to compete academically with math. I love watching the students compete and am always amazed at how fast they can solve the Math 24 cards,” she said. “It is wonderful to see them enjoying solving math problems and having fun with math.

Tresnicky said this competition was the culmination of months of preparation for many students.

“Some students attend my PLT (Personal Learning Time) every other week to play Math 24, so it was nice to see some of them rise to the top four in their grade level with all their practice,” he said. “The final round in some grade levels was very competitive and we were thankful to all the students who participated and had fun doing it.”

Following bouts of fierce competition, the following students were honored as their grade level champions: Kylee Haer, eighth grade; Addison Ohler, seventh grade; and Taylor Pritts, sixth grade. Haer is a returning champ, she was a grade level winner last year as a seventh grade student.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

3rd gen. 10 y/o ‘member’ holds carnival to help local fire department

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Upcoming fifth-grader Kaitlynn Crewse is helping the Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Department with assistance for new equipment. Crewse is a third-generation within the firehouse. She’s been heavily involved with the company nearly her whole life. That includes helping out in all ways she can around the station. Her idea originally started in […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Hometown Bank opening new branch in Saxton

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Hometown Bank is expanding its services to the people of Bedford County, adding its sixth branch to Saxton borough. Banks and county officials broke ground on their site Friday afternoon. The new site is located next to the Saxton Market on Main Street. President and CEO of Hometown Beth Manges said this […]
SAXTON, PA
WTAJ

Founder’s Day of Caring: WTAJ helps Altoona teen, homeless shelter

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The staff at WTAJ once again lent a helping hand to the community as parent company Nexstar Media, Inc. celebrated its 26th anniversary. WTAJ partnered with Family Services for Nexstar’s ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’ to help with various cleaning and repairs at the R.K. Agarwal M.D. & Family Teen Center & […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meyersdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Meyersdale, PA
Education
WTAJ

Somerset County student nominated, accepted to West Point Academy

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — United States Senator Pat Toomey has announced that 20 Pennsylvania students have been nominated and accepted into the U.S. Service Academies this fall, including a student from our very own Somerset County. Senator Toomey nominated these students to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

New variety store opens its doors in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A new business officially opened its doors in Johnstown Wednesday, aiming to fulfill a need within the community. I Need That! Surplus Store is located on 425 Horner Ave. The owners held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with some Cambria County Commissioners and the county’s Chamber of Commerce. Owner Paul Reighard runs the store […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mutual Aid Ambulance CEO and operations manager depart, board tabs former coroner Ken Bacha interim CEO

Two years after changing administrators in charge of its day-to-day operations, Mutual Aid Ambulance Inc. confirmed its new chief executive officer and director of operations departed this week. The Greensburg-based nonprofit said Friday that CEO Douglas DeForrest and director of operations Lorenzo Garino are no longer employed with the ambulance...
GREENSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

Delgrosso's: A family tradition of fun and food

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — This year marks a significant milestone anniversary for not one, but two area businesses owned by the same family. For 75 years, the DelGrosso family has been greeting area families at their amusement park, and they have been bringing families together at the dinner table with their wide array of pasta sauces.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Challenge Program#Stem Kylie Sipple#Meyersdale Middle School
WTAJ

Oz makes multiple stops at Central PA businesses

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, made multiple stops in the Central PA region including popular Altoona diner Tom and Joe’s and Johnstown grocery store Market Basket. Oz visited the stops Wednesday to talk about how inflation has been affecting local businesses and how gas prices have been harming […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Lakemont Park participates in world record attempt

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Lakemont Park may soon add another world record to its name by taking part in the American Coaster Enthusiast Largest Coaster Ride. At around 2 p.m Thursday, Lakemont Park’s Leap the Dips and Skyliner took a spin along with 21 other parks across the county. The ride is part of World’s Roller […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Cambria, Cameron, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Bradford; Cambria; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lackawanna; Lancaster; Lebanon; Luzerne; Lycoming; McKean; Mifflin; Monroe; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Pike; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Union; Warren; Wayne; Wyoming; York TORNADO WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR BRADFORD CAMBRIA CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN ELK FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN MIFFLIN MONROE MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PIKE POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION WARREN WAYNE WYOMING YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
WTAJ

Walk-off finishes Everett’s historic season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Everett Warriors’ storybook ending ended on a ninth inning walk-off , securing their first state baseball championship in school history.   “I went up to the plate knowing that I had to get my boys home,” said Everett senior Jadin Zinn, who delivered the game winning hit. “We had a runner […]
EVERETT, PA
WTAJ

Destination PA: Leap The Dips, world’s oldest roller coaster

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Roller coaster enthusiasts from around the world have come to Central Pennsylvania to see and experience the oldest coaster on earth, Leap The Dips located inside Lakemont Park in Altoona, Pennsylvania. The one-of-a-kind coaster was built in 1902 by the Federal Construction Company and designed by E. Joy Morris. Leap The […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Crews on scene of house fire in Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Hollidaysburg. The fire was reported at a home along Jackson Street and it is currently unknown if anyone was injured. Details are limited but WTAJ has a crew on scene.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Delivery driver led police to large marijuana stash in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A concerned DoorDash driver sparked an investigation into a couple once police discovered there was a large supply of marijuana with a 2-year-old living in the home. On May 24, a DoorDash driver told Upper Yoder Township police that they went to deliver food to a home in the Camoset […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

904
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy