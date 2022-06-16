ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Daily American Somerset County All-Star Baseball, Softball Coaches of the Year announced

By Adam Ripple, The Daily American
 3 days ago

Coaching can only take you so far in baseball and softball. The players on the diamond have to pitch, field and hit to win games. But it does help to have the right person in charge, leading the way.

Somerset baseball and Meyersdale softball were the lone county teams to win district titles this season. The Golden Eagles had a turnaround year while the Red Raiders just kept collecting hardware.

First-year Somerset coach Jimmy Mayer and Meyersdale veteran coach Tim Miller have been named the inaugural Daily American Somerset County All-Star Baseball and Softball Coaches of the Year.

The Golden Eagles struggled out of the gates under Mayer. However, they got hot at the right time to win their first district title since 2014. Somerset advanced to the PIAA Class 4A playoffs before falling to West Mifflin.

It was a special year for Mayer, who returned to his alma mater to lead Somerset to a 15-8 mark.

"I loved it," said Mayer of his first season. "It was an awesome experience. The kids came to work every day. They wanted to get better. I have a tremendous coaching staff as well. I would put my coaching staff up against any high school staff in the state of Pennsylvania. They all bring different abilities every day which helped me tremendously."

Mayer's baseball background helped him along the way as well. A former Somerset standout who went on to play collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the then Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Mayer understands the game and what it takes to have success.

"The players kept after it and it paid off," Mayer said. "The seniors created a foundation that the underclassmen are going to build upon. There was a lot more than I thought that went into being a head coach. You're not just teaching a kid how to hit or turn a double play, but I adjusted and learned each day."

Meanwhile, Miller guided the Red Raiders to a 20-3 mark, their fourth straight WestPAC title and second straight District 5 Class 1A championship. Meyersdale fell to Glendale to open the state playoffs, but it was another successful season for a team that did not have a senior on its roster.

"The girls came every day to get better," Miller said. "They made my job easy. There were a lot of new girls on the team this year and they came right in and helped the team."

Meyersdale had three freshmen starters, a new sophomore shortstop and had to replace an all-state pitcher and catcher duo as well as its starting second baseman who suffered a torn ACL. However, the Red Raiders adjusted and continued the rich tradition of the program.

"I have been with the program for nine years now as a volunteer assistant, co-head coach and now head coach," Miller said. "Coach (Jessica) Deakins and I have been together for a long time. She is my enforcer on the team. I couldn't do any of this without her. We run a tight ship, but the girls listen and do everything we ask of them. They have been a great group to coach."

Adam Ripple is the Daily American sports editor. He can be reached at 814-444-5926. Follow him on Twitter @ARipple_DAsport. Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

