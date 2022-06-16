ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Somerset County Democrats elect first new leader in more than a decade. Meet the next chair

By Eric Kieta, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6WEU_0gCUyrKY00

After more than a decade with Chairwoman Shelley Glessner at the helm, Somerset County Democrats have new leadership.

During a meeting Tuesday night at the Somerset VFW Post 554, Somerset County Democratic Party members unanimously voted to elect Paula Shively as chairwoman.

Shively, 77, Milford Township, said she has been a Democrat since she was 21 years old and a member of the Somerset County party since 2013.

"I'm very excited," Shively said when asked about being elected chair.

Shively is a co-founder of the Democratic Women of Somerset County, which was formed in 2016.

She said the group's accomplishments include holding a ready-to-run training for local candidates and hosting political events for Democratic candidates Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman and Conor Lamb.

Shively is retired and is a former CEO of a nonprofit in Indiana state that offered services and advocacy for the disabled. She said she moved to Somerset County to be closer to her grandchildren.

Glessner steps down:Who will lead? Glessner's retirement from Somerset's Democratic Party leaves vacuum

Stay informed:Download the Daily American app

As chairwoman, she said she wants to work to further cooperation between local progressive groups.

"It's an honor to follow someone like Shelley and it's an honor to serve with these people," Shively said. "You look around the room and it is people of conviction."

Glessner was first appointed to chairwoman in 2012 to replace Jim Shepley. She had been re-elected twice.

"I would like to congratulate Paula on being elected as the Somerset County Chair and I wish her all best in her new position," she wrote in a text message. "Thank you to all the committee people for giving me the privilege of serving as your Democratic County chair for the last 10 years. It's been a fun ride and I've met a lot of people and made new friends but now it's time for the next chapter of my life whatever that may be."

Shively took over as chair after Tuesday's election.

Follow Eric Kieta on Twitter @EricKietaDA.

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mutual Aid Ambulance CEO and operations manager depart, board tabs former coroner Ken Bacha interim CEO

Two years after changing administrators in charge of its day-to-day operations, Mutual Aid Ambulance Inc. confirmed its new chief executive officer and director of operations departed this week. The Greensburg-based nonprofit said Friday that CEO Douglas DeForrest and director of operations Lorenzo Garino are no longer employed with the ambulance...
GREENSBURG, PA
abc23.com

Dr. Oz Visits Johnstown

Dr. Mehmet Oz was in Johnstown today, his first stops in our area since narrowly winning the Republican U.S. Senate Primary. Crispin Havener joins us after he talked to him about the issues in the campaign. Dr. Mehmet Oz making that shift toward November as he toured a Richland supermarket...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
abc23.com

Jeff Thomas Preliminary Hearing

Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas made an appearance in court for his pretrial hearing for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in September of last year. The defense filed a motion to exclude wire tap recordings from the trial between Thomas & the alleged victim. The defense argues the...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
Somerset County, PA
Government
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Indiana State
County
Somerset County, PA
WTAJ

Officials to hold public meeting going over construction project progress

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officials will be holding a public meeting in Somerset County to review progress made so far in the US 219 Meyersdale, PA to Old Salisbury Road, MD Project. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), in cooperation with the Federal Highway […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Boil water notice issued in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Due to a main line break Saturday morning, some residents of Huntingdon County have been advised to boil their water. Walker Township Municipal Authority business office administrator Julie Johns said that repairs are being done but until then connections to Turkey Farm Road , Simon Fox Road and Orchard Road areas […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Conor Lamb
CBS Pittsburgh

Catholic Diocese of Greensburg stages first-ever car show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just in time for Father's Day: the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg held its first-ever car show.It started at noon today at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Greensburg.The event was free, and there were family-friendly activities, crafts for kids, and a Father's Day blessing.All the proceeds will go to help people in need, including those impacted by the war in Ukraine.
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley still needs volunteers for event

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– An event that draws thousands to see it, Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley, is set to take place June 23 to June 26 but volunteers are still needed. There are multiple slots that folks can sign up to volunteer for. There are needs for volunteers to give riders information at the thunder […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election Local#Democratic Candidates#Politics Local
wccsradio.com

ONE PERSON DISPLACED DUE TO HOUSE FIRE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

A firefighter suffered possible injuries during a fire at a home in the Sunset Acres section of White Township. (Photo by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 dispatched the Indiana Fire Association, the RIT team and Citizens’ Ambulance at 6:20 PM on Friday to 981 Country Lane. Homer City fire department was called in to assist a few minutes later. Indiana Assistant Chief Ron Moreau talked about how the homeowner discovered the fire.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Cambria, Cameron, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Bradford; Cambria; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lackawanna; Lancaster; Lebanon; Luzerne; Lycoming; McKean; Mifflin; Monroe; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Pike; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Union; Warren; Wayne; Wyoming; York TORNADO WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR BRADFORD CAMBRIA CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN ELK FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN MIFFLIN MONROE MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PIKE POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION WARREN WAYNE WYOMING YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

New variety store opens its doors in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A new business officially opened its doors in Johnstown Wednesday, aiming to fulfill a need within the community. I Need That! Surplus Store is located on 425 Horner Ave. The owners held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with some Cambria County Commissioners and the county’s Chamber of Commerce. Owner Paul Reighard runs the store […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wccsradio.com

IRMC ROBOTICS REACH TWO SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES

Indiana Regional Medical Center has surpassed some milestones concerning their robotic surgery department. IRMC announced that they have surpassed 200 Mako robot arm-assisted joint replacement operations. The hospital has three surgeons trained on the Mako robot. The robot is primarily used for partial and full knee replacements along with hip replacement operations. The Mako robot has been at IRMC since the spring of 2020.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Serious Jefferson County ATV crash with child leads to charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An ATV crash that left a young boy in the hospital with serious injuries last year has a Westmoreland County man facing felony child endangerment charges, according to state police. Police report that after talking to a witness at the scene, Jeremy Miller, 32 crashed the ATV he was driving on […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Woman picked up on warrants charged with felony for handing crack pipe over to deputy

A woman wanted on warrants issued in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties was arrested when New Kensington police spotted her inside a McDonald’s restaurant. Police also charged her with felony possession of contraband after they said she handed a crack pipe over to a deputy sheriff who came to transport her to the Westmoreland County jail, according to her arrest papers.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

904
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy