ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Ashland High's Dan Fuller molded countless lives during teaching and coaching careers

By Larry Stine
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGZbF_0gCUyqRp00

Dan Fuller will long be known for his love of coaching football and track and field, but he is most proud of the relationships he built with his students as a teacher.

Fuller retired from Ashland High School at the end of the 2021-22 school year after nearly 35 years in education and as a coach, but he took the time to reflect back on a gratifying career as an educator of young minds.

"Originally, I was a criminal justice major, so I spent some time working with juvenile delinquents in Smithville at a place called Boys Village, and that's kind of where I decided I wanted to get a teaching degree," Fuller said. "Things have changed a lot in education in terms of the requirements and the stresses and things, but in the classroom, it was always fun for me.

"I always looked at trying to be a teacher first and a coach second. I didn't want to be the stereotypical social studies, football coach kind of guy. I think when you look back over all of those years, they've all been good years. You have classes that are more challenging than others, but at the end of the day, it was a good career, and I had a lot of fun bringing kids along in the classroom and in athletic competitions."

Fuller started at AHS in August 2002. Before that, he was a teacher and coach at Northwestern High School for 14 years.

"In the beginning, there was a lot more individual autonomy for the teachers in the classroom and you could create things into more projects kinds of stuff and spend some time on topics the kids had interests in," he said. "As things have progressed, and with more government regulations, like mandated testing and all the other things schools are now responsible for from the social service perspective, it just changed the number of hats you have to wear as a teacher, which I think is very challenging for people nowadays.

"That would be the one thing that stands out to me is just the amount of regulations and testing and things that have kind of taken some of the opportunities for creativity out of the classroom a little bit. Those things are still there. You just have to pick and choose because you're kind of guided by the schedule of what you have to teach before the testing takes place at the end of the year."

While at Northwestern, Fuller was the head coach of the football and boys track programs. At Ashland, he was the head boys track coach and defensive coordinator/assistant coach for the football team.

His coaching career gave him the opportunity to develop and mold thousands of student-athletes.

"I do love them both (track, football), and I think over the course of 34 years, the track got more and more enjoyable for me as I got more comfortable with it, but I enjoyed the fall as well," he said. "Both those sports haven't really changed that much in terms of what you have to do to be successful. It's just having the ability to understand what buttons you need to push for certain kids. I always enjoyed the challenge of doing that and trying to put kids in the right position, whether it was on defense or lining them up for a conference track meet."

Longtime friend and former Ashland High School football head coach Scott Valentine, the new coach at Madison, played with Fuller at then-Ashland College before they joined ranks coaching the Arrows.

"We played together in college a couple of years, and I was fortunate to get him to come on staff when I got hired at Ashland, and it was one of those 'go everything' because he was in charge of our defense, and anything we accomplished, he was a huge part of," Valentine said. "This is an opportunity for him now to get away, relax a little bit and enjoy some time away. I told him I'm going to keep him on as a consultant, and I'll pay him with some wings and stuff.

"To me, he's one of those guys any advice or anything you can get from him, you definitely take. He's a great teacher. Classroom-wise, they loved him in class, and he built those relationships with all the kids in the school, and then he carried that out to the field, and the relationships he had with the kids during the day carried to the field, too. As a head coach, you're always talking about great teachers first because that builds the relationship with the kids, then you build on top of that with the coaching knowledge he has, and I couldn't have asked for a better guy."

The Arrows are coming off an outstanding boys track season in which they won their sixth consecutive Ohio Cardinal Conference championship in Fuller’s 20th and final season.

"Any time you have success as a coach, it's really based on the athletic ability your kids have and the buy-in they have into your program, whether it's football or track," Fuller said. "And you have great coaches that you work with. You have a great wife that supports you at home. All those things are necessary to be successful.

"This being my last year and being able to win it six times in a row was something that I really wanted to do, but at the same time, not try to talk about it too much and put pressure on the kids,” he said. “Just do the things we've been doing over the last seven to eight years to be successful. Watching those guys compete at the level they competed at at the conference meet, just the way everybody showed up, that was kind of a special moment for me."

During his time as a coach, Fuller said he was blessed to work with a number of excellent coaches.

"My first football job was out at Hillsdale, where I worked under Fred Colburn, and then Harley Eichhorn when I went to Northwestern, and then (Valentine), in my opinion, is one of the best football coaches in the state of Ohio, if not the best," Fuller said. "Just learning from him and being able to work with some great assistants. I spent a year at Mansfield Senior and worked with Stan Jefferson and learned some stuff from him, and the years I spent at Ashland University with Gary Keller.

“You take different ideas and things from different coaches, and sometimes you don't appreciate how special it is when you're in the moment until I guess you're where I'm at now and you start reflecting on some things. I really have been blessed to work with a lot of great coaches and have the opportunity with a lot of good players and athletes."

Fuller also worked with Jerry Seiter, who stepped down as head coach of the AHS girls track and field team at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

"The guy is a strategist,” Seiter said of Fuller. “He looks at the season as just the lead up to the conference, and I've just learned so much from him from that standpoint and the way he's able to handle the kids, and he gets a lot of different levels of kids. We have kids that aren't hard workers, but he turns them into hard workers. He turns them into people who will believe in themselves.

"I don't think, honestly, there was a doubt in those kids' minds they could win the conference for the sixth time. But what he did was he would go into the hallway and see a soccer kid that he knew was fast, and he'd talk him into coming out for track because Dan knew he could help. From a coaching strategy, that's the kind of guy he is. And as a friend and a mentor, he and I worked so well together."

Fuller is also marking another milestone this year as he and his wife, Patty, will be celebrating 38 years of marriage on Sept. 8.

"You can't be a successful coach and put the time in you need to put in without somebody at home that's going to hold down the fort and do all the things, grocery shopping, laundry," Fuller said. "There were times when I was coaching early on, especially at AU, when I'd be gone all weekend, and she just really helped me to be the best part of me. You just can't be that successful at all if you don't have that support system."

And Fuller also has two other supporters who he's very proud of in his daughter and son.

"A high point was being able to be in the school with Courtney, who danced in the Sweet 16," Fuller said. "And being able to be with Marcus for his high school career, too."

For now, Fuller plans to kick back this summer, spend time with his wife at their trailer in Port Clinton and relax.

"I don't think there's any better way to leave than the way I was able to leave this spring," Fuller said. "People have been generous with their praise. I've gotten some excellent retirement gifts, and I ran into Gary Keller the other day, and he said, ‘You went out the right way. There's no sense in looking back.’"

Unless, of course, Fuller wants to reminisce on a storied career filled with lasting achievements.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Heat and rain couldn’t stop the 17th Annual Ralph Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament

The heat wave couldn’t stop these golfers. The 17th annual Ralph Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament took place June 16 sponsored by Phillips Tube Group, Inc. In 1999, Ralph Phillips created the Phillips Family Foundation in efforts to support not only the Shelby community, but other areas as well. From the inception of the tournament, most of the organizations that received donations were those that helped the youth and senior citizens. This year, all proceeds are going to Boy Scouts of America Buckeye Council, Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland and Junior Achievement.
SHELBY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP: Some without power until Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are still approximately 8,000 AEP customers without power Saturday as the company says it continues its effort to restore power after severe storms six days ago. In an update, AEP said all customers should expect their electricity restored by 11:30 p.m. Monday, one week since the storms hit the area. […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
13abc.com

Coach pleads guilty in Sandusky basketball tournament shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local coach was convicted of several charges after shooting a parent during a basketball tournament in Sandusky last year. Mario Lacy Sr., of Euclid, was convicted on a series of charges including felonious assault, inducing panic, and having weapons under disability Wednesday. A number of...
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Smithville, OH
Smithville, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Ashland, OH
Education
City
Ashland, OH
Smithville, OH
Education
Ashland, OH
Sports
Ashland, OH
Football
richlandsource.com

Mansfield community celebrates first-ever Juneteenth parade

MANSFIELD — Community members of all ages headed downtown on Saturday to watch the city’s first-ever “Juneteenth Parade.”. As part of “Juneteenth Downtown,” the parade celebrated the newest federally-recognized holiday, Juneteenth, with dancing, music, food and more. “This is probably, right now, one of the...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Inkcarceration announces exclusive camper entertainment & unique food offerings for July 15-17 event

MANSFIELD — Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents have announced additional onsite entertainment and unique food offerings for the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, which returns for its fourth year July 15, 16 & 17 on the historic grounds of The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption).
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Keller
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield announces one-time sweep for storm debris

MANSFIELD -- After evaluating the aftermath of the storms this week and our budget, the City of Mansfield will make a one-time sweep of the city to pick up branches and yard waste from the storm Monday night. This is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 22. There is no...
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Canton Firefighter on Leave, Accused of Assault

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton firefighter is on paid administrative leave, charged with breaking into the home of a co-worker and assaulting her. 26-year-old Victoria Carafelli is charged with aggravated burglary for breaking into the victim’s Canton home, going through a window where the two fought, according to the police report.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

ODNR announces closures in Richland, Ashland and Morrow counties due to storms

Several trails and recreation areas in Ashland, Morrow, and Richland counties will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by recent storms, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “In order to protect the safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing areas that were damaged by...
ASHLAND, OH
Knox Pages

Nearly 4,000 Knox County customers still powerless 3 days after storm

MOUNT VERNON -- Still without power in Knox County today?. Nearly 4,000 local utility customers remained without electricity Friday morning, according to online outage maps from Knox County's four main electrical providers: American Electric Power, The Energy Cooperative, Ohio Edison (FirstEnergy) and Consolidated Electric Co-Op. These residents woke up in...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashland University#Track And Field#Ohio Cardinal Conference#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Ashland High School#Northwestern High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
ashlandsource.com

Ashland County Land Bank acquires vacant lots at Cinnamon Lake

ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Land Bank voted Friday to acquire two vacant lots in Cinnamon Lake in which buyers have expressed interest. Cinnamon Lake has a large number of vacant lots due to children inheriting land they do not want, plans falling through, and people leaving because of increased water taxes and fees, members of the land bank said during their meeting.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy