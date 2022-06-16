Ashland High's Dan Fuller molded countless lives during teaching and coaching careers

Dan Fuller will long be known for his love of coaching football and track and field, but he is most proud of the relationships he built with his students as a teacher.

Fuller retired from Ashland High School at the end of the 2021-22 school year after nearly 35 years in education and as a coach, but he took the time to reflect back on a gratifying career as an educator of young minds.

"Originally, I was a criminal justice major, so I spent some time working with juvenile delinquents in Smithville at a place called Boys Village, and that's kind of where I decided I wanted to get a teaching degree," Fuller said. "Things have changed a lot in education in terms of the requirements and the stresses and things, but in the classroom, it was always fun for me.

"I always looked at trying to be a teacher first and a coach second. I didn't want to be the stereotypical social studies, football coach kind of guy. I think when you look back over all of those years, they've all been good years. You have classes that are more challenging than others, but at the end of the day, it was a good career, and I had a lot of fun bringing kids along in the classroom and in athletic competitions."

Fuller started at AHS in August 2002. Before that, he was a teacher and coach at Northwestern High School for 14 years.

"In the beginning, there was a lot more individual autonomy for the teachers in the classroom and you could create things into more projects kinds of stuff and spend some time on topics the kids had interests in," he said. "As things have progressed, and with more government regulations, like mandated testing and all the other things schools are now responsible for from the social service perspective, it just changed the number of hats you have to wear as a teacher, which I think is very challenging for people nowadays.

"That would be the one thing that stands out to me is just the amount of regulations and testing and things that have kind of taken some of the opportunities for creativity out of the classroom a little bit. Those things are still there. You just have to pick and choose because you're kind of guided by the schedule of what you have to teach before the testing takes place at the end of the year."

While at Northwestern, Fuller was the head coach of the football and boys track programs. At Ashland, he was the head boys track coach and defensive coordinator/assistant coach for the football team.

His coaching career gave him the opportunity to develop and mold thousands of student-athletes.

"I do love them both (track, football), and I think over the course of 34 years, the track got more and more enjoyable for me as I got more comfortable with it, but I enjoyed the fall as well," he said. "Both those sports haven't really changed that much in terms of what you have to do to be successful. It's just having the ability to understand what buttons you need to push for certain kids. I always enjoyed the challenge of doing that and trying to put kids in the right position, whether it was on defense or lining them up for a conference track meet."

Longtime friend and former Ashland High School football head coach Scott Valentine, the new coach at Madison, played with Fuller at then-Ashland College before they joined ranks coaching the Arrows.

"We played together in college a couple of years, and I was fortunate to get him to come on staff when I got hired at Ashland, and it was one of those 'go everything' because he was in charge of our defense, and anything we accomplished, he was a huge part of," Valentine said. "This is an opportunity for him now to get away, relax a little bit and enjoy some time away. I told him I'm going to keep him on as a consultant, and I'll pay him with some wings and stuff.

"To me, he's one of those guys any advice or anything you can get from him, you definitely take. He's a great teacher. Classroom-wise, they loved him in class, and he built those relationships with all the kids in the school, and then he carried that out to the field, and the relationships he had with the kids during the day carried to the field, too. As a head coach, you're always talking about great teachers first because that builds the relationship with the kids, then you build on top of that with the coaching knowledge he has, and I couldn't have asked for a better guy."

The Arrows are coming off an outstanding boys track season in which they won their sixth consecutive Ohio Cardinal Conference championship in Fuller’s 20th and final season.

"Any time you have success as a coach, it's really based on the athletic ability your kids have and the buy-in they have into your program, whether it's football or track," Fuller said. "And you have great coaches that you work with. You have a great wife that supports you at home. All those things are necessary to be successful.

"This being my last year and being able to win it six times in a row was something that I really wanted to do, but at the same time, not try to talk about it too much and put pressure on the kids,” he said. “Just do the things we've been doing over the last seven to eight years to be successful. Watching those guys compete at the level they competed at at the conference meet, just the way everybody showed up, that was kind of a special moment for me."

During his time as a coach, Fuller said he was blessed to work with a number of excellent coaches.

"My first football job was out at Hillsdale, where I worked under Fred Colburn, and then Harley Eichhorn when I went to Northwestern, and then (Valentine), in my opinion, is one of the best football coaches in the state of Ohio, if not the best," Fuller said. "Just learning from him and being able to work with some great assistants. I spent a year at Mansfield Senior and worked with Stan Jefferson and learned some stuff from him, and the years I spent at Ashland University with Gary Keller.

“You take different ideas and things from different coaches, and sometimes you don't appreciate how special it is when you're in the moment until I guess you're where I'm at now and you start reflecting on some things. I really have been blessed to work with a lot of great coaches and have the opportunity with a lot of good players and athletes."

Fuller also worked with Jerry Seiter, who stepped down as head coach of the AHS girls track and field team at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

"The guy is a strategist,” Seiter said of Fuller. “He looks at the season as just the lead up to the conference, and I've just learned so much from him from that standpoint and the way he's able to handle the kids, and he gets a lot of different levels of kids. We have kids that aren't hard workers, but he turns them into hard workers. He turns them into people who will believe in themselves.

"I don't think, honestly, there was a doubt in those kids' minds they could win the conference for the sixth time. But what he did was he would go into the hallway and see a soccer kid that he knew was fast, and he'd talk him into coming out for track because Dan knew he could help. From a coaching strategy, that's the kind of guy he is. And as a friend and a mentor, he and I worked so well together."

Fuller is also marking another milestone this year as he and his wife, Patty, will be celebrating 38 years of marriage on Sept. 8.

"You can't be a successful coach and put the time in you need to put in without somebody at home that's going to hold down the fort and do all the things, grocery shopping, laundry," Fuller said. "There were times when I was coaching early on, especially at AU, when I'd be gone all weekend, and she just really helped me to be the best part of me. You just can't be that successful at all if you don't have that support system."

And Fuller also has two other supporters who he's very proud of in his daughter and son.

"A high point was being able to be in the school with Courtney, who danced in the Sweet 16," Fuller said. "And being able to be with Marcus for his high school career, too."

For now, Fuller plans to kick back this summer, spend time with his wife at their trailer in Port Clinton and relax.

"I don't think there's any better way to leave than the way I was able to leave this spring," Fuller said. "People have been generous with their praise. I've gotten some excellent retirement gifts, and I ran into Gary Keller the other day, and he said, ‘You went out the right way. There's no sense in looking back.’"

Unless, of course, Fuller wants to reminisce on a storied career filled with lasting achievements.