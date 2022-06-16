5 new local spots to get ice cream and frozen treats this summer

Who wants ice cream? Many, many people, it would seem, based on the lines already forming outside Vermont’s creemee stands in the final days before summer’s official arrival.

Maybe you’ve got a favorite place to get a cool treat, but maybe you’re also thinking of expanding your ice cream repertoire. You know where to go, but where else can you go?

Vermont has a couple of things going for it along those lines: an entrepreneurial spirit and a rich dairy heritage. Those attributes have come together this year in a number of new spots in and around Burlington serving ice cream, gelato, sorbet and Italian ice — all of which promise to entertain your taste buds and cool you off as the heat rises this summer.

Champ’s Legendary Creemee Stand

The ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain is a kid-friendly science-and-nature museum. What food could be more kid-friendly than ice cream? The center this year has added a trailer outside its front door called Champ’s Legendary Creemee Stand . The lake’s famous monster doesn’t seem so scary when it's doling out luscious-looking ice-cream cones with its serpentine tail, as the logo atop the shop shows.

Champ’s Legendary Creemee Stand, ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, 1 College St., Burlington. www.echovermont.org

Chef’s Corner

This Williston eatery has produced decadent baked goods for a quarter-century now. Chef’s Corner is expanding its dessert options with what it’s calling Corner Creemee. As the restaurant’s website explains, it’s dealing in “locally made soft serve,” which clues non-Vermonters in on what that mysterious e-intensive word is all about. “Soft ice cream” just doesn’t have the same mystique.

Chef’s Corner , 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston. www.chefscornervermont.com

East Coast Ice

The Essex Junction roadside shack that Nomad Coffee vacated to open a nearby brick-and-mortar space didn’t stay vacant for long. Cindel and Kevin Otto opened East Coast Ice in that space this spring, offering flavors of Italian ice including blueberry, pineapple and chocolate. "We out here just to make people happy, change peoples' day," Kevin Otto said .

East Coast Ice , 3 Main St., Essex Junction. www.facebook.com/East-Coast-Ice-102929391935191

Heather’s Sweet Treats

Essex Junction is becoming quite a hotbed for cold desserts. Heather’s Sweet Treats offers more than 30 flavors of creemees plus sundaes, milkshakes, flurries, floats and hard ice cream. And if you like pie a la mode, Heather’s can do that, too — the shop’s recent baked options have included blueberry and strawberry-rhubarb pie.

Heather’s Sweet Treats , 34 Park St., Essex Junction. www.facebook.com/Heathers-Sweet-Treats-106533965289270/?ref=page_internal

Shy Guy Gelato

“What’s Shy Guy doing on a list of new places?” you may be asking of this perennial favorite. Well, the business might not be new, but the location is. Shy Guy began in 2016 on St. Paul Street in the South End of Burlington and has now moved north on St. Paul Street to a downtown location. One thing that hasn’t changed is Shy Guy’s bold rotation of more than 200 flavors of gelato and sorbet.

Shy Guy Gelato , 198 St. Paul St., Burlington. www.shyguygelato.com

