ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

5 new local spots to get ice cream and frozen treats this summer

By Brent Hallenbeck, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

Who wants ice cream? Many, many people, it would seem, based on the lines already forming outside Vermont’s creemee stands in the final days before summer’s official arrival.

Maybe you’ve got a favorite place to get a cool treat, but maybe you’re also thinking of expanding your ice cream repertoire. You know where to go, but where else can you go?

Vermont has a couple of things going for it along those lines: an entrepreneurial spirit and a rich dairy heritage. Those attributes have come together this year in a number of new spots in and around Burlington serving ice cream, gelato, sorbet and Italian ice — all of which promise to entertain your taste buds and cool you off as the heat rises this summer.

Cream-free creemees? 9 of the best places for vegan frozen treats in the Burlington area

Champ’s Legendary Creemee Stand

The ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain is a kid-friendly science-and-nature museum. What food could be more kid-friendly than ice cream? The center this year has added a trailer outside its front door called Champ’s Legendary Creemee Stand . The lake’s famous monster doesn’t seem so scary when it's doling out luscious-looking ice-cream cones with its serpentine tail, as the logo atop the shop shows.

Champ’s Legendary Creemee Stand, ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, 1 College St., Burlington. www.echovermont.org

More: New creemee stand opens on Burlington waterfront

Chef’s Corner

This Williston eatery has produced decadent baked goods for a quarter-century now. Chef’s Corner is expanding its dessert options with what it’s calling Corner Creemee. As the restaurant’s website explains, it’s dealing in “locally made soft serve,” which clues non-Vermonters in on what that mysterious e-intensive word is all about. “Soft ice cream” just doesn’t have the same mystique.

Chef’s Corner , 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston. www.chefscornervermont.com

More: Ice Cream Bob’s says goodbye after 20 years on Burlington waterfront

East Coast Ice

The Essex Junction roadside shack that Nomad Coffee vacated to open a nearby brick-and-mortar space didn’t stay vacant for long. Cindel and Kevin Otto opened East Coast Ice in that space this spring, offering flavors of Italian ice including blueberry, pineapple and chocolate. "We out here just to make people happy, change peoples' day," Kevin Otto said .

East Coast Ice , 3 Main St., Essex Junction. www.facebook.com/East-Coast-Ice-102929391935191

More: Snack bars (and one snack bus) getting ready to reopen in northern Vermont

Heather’s Sweet Treats

Essex Junction is becoming quite a hotbed for cold desserts. Heather’s Sweet Treats offers more than 30 flavors of creemees plus sundaes, milkshakes, flurries, floats and hard ice cream. And if you like pie a la mode, Heather’s can do that, too — the shop’s recent baked options have included blueberry and strawberry-rhubarb pie.

Heather’s Sweet Treats , 34 Park St., Essex Junction. www.facebook.com/Heathers-Sweet-Treats-106533965289270/?ref=page_internal

More: What's new for Lake Monsters fans this summer? Ballpark has new seating, food and drinks

Shy Guy Gelato

“What’s Shy Guy doing on a list of new places?” you may be asking of this perennial favorite. Well, the business might not be new, but the location is. Shy Guy began in 2016 on St. Paul Street in the South End of Burlington and has now moved north on St. Paul Street to a downtown location. One thing that hasn’t changed is Shy Guy’s bold rotation of more than 200 flavors of gelato and sorbet.

Shy Guy Gelato , 198 St. Paul St., Burlington. www.shyguygelato.com

Contact Brent Hallenbeck at bhallenbeck@freepressmedia.com. Follow Brent on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BrentHallenbeck.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: 5 new local spots to get ice cream and frozen treats this summer

Comments / 0

Related
vermontbiz.com

Big beer news, shot of whiskey: Harpoon acquires Long Trail

The famous Harpoon Beer Garden at the Artisans Park in Windsor. VBM photo. WhistlePig Whiskey to take over Middlebury brewery assets as part of transaction. Vermont Business Magazine Mass. Bay Brewing Company (parent company of Harpoon Brewery) announced today that it has reached an agreement in principle to acquire Long Trail Brewing Company, producers of award-winning hand-crafted ales under the Long Trail, Otter Creek, and Shed brands.
WINDSOR, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Strawberry season kicks off in Vermont

Essex Junction, VT — Strawberry season has kicked off and local farmers have been gearing up for Vermonters to start their annual berry-picking trips. Paul Mazza’s Farm in Essex Junction has seen Vermonters and families trickling in all day, with many walking out with several full quarts. While...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Gia

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 1-year-old spayed female guinea pig named Gia. The fastest way to Gia’s heart is with greens. She loves to snack. Gia is also quite the adventurist. She loves to roam around her home. If you want to learn more about this soft smallie check out the Chittenden County Humane Society for more details.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Restaurants
Burlington, VT
Restaurants
Burlington, VT
Food & Drinks
State
Vermont State
City
Williston, VT
Local
Vermont Food & Drinks
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
Burlington, VT
Lifestyle
City
Essex Junction, VT
Williston, VT
Lifestyle
WCAX

Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Mass. Bay Brewing Company, which produces Harpoon IPA, has acquired Long Trail Brewing Company. The two CEOs announced Friday Mass. Bay will continue to operate the Long Trail Riverside Pub...
WINDSOR, VT
WCAX

South Burlington police help ducks cross street

Stowe Mountain Rescue shared a touching photo of the rescue dog who found a missing Springfield man Thursday after a three-day search. One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Officer-involved use of force investigation underway in Newfane. Updated: 5 hours ago.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Sailboat capsizes near Marble Island in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A water rescue in Colchester Saturday afternoon had police from multiple agencies, including Colchester Technical Rescue, Coast Guard, and Burlington Fire Department, responding to reports of a sailboat capsized on Lake Champlain’s Malletts Bay near Marble Island. Five people went into the water but all were safely assisted to shore. No injuries were reported, but the 24-foot sailboat did sink.
COLCHESTER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Italian Ice#Soft Serve#Dairy#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#The Echo Leahy Center#1 College St
mynbc5.com

‘Bernie Mittens' benefitting Vermont LGBTQ+ nonprofit

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Mitten season may still be months away, but this Pride Month, some recognizable mittens are warming hearts instead of hands. The maker of the official Bernie Mittens announced a new charitable partnership Friday with a nonprofit supporting LGBTQ+ youth in Vermont. Vermont Teddy Bear is the...
VERMONT STATE
CBS New York

Amtrak expanding service between New York, Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Amtrak has announced an expansion of service between New York City and Vermont.On July 29, Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express will begin offering service to New York City from downtown Burlington. The train will make stops in Vergennes and Middlebury before it reaches Rutland, the current northern terminus of the Ethan Allen Express, which travels to New York via Albany, with stops along the way.The last regularly scheduled passenger rail service to Vermont's largest city ended in 1953."Very soon, we will be able to climb aboard a train in downtown Burlington, and arrive in New York City in time...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCAX

Vermont man’s forgotten ashes finally laid to rest beside wife

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man was finally laid to rest beside his wife on Friday, nearly 40 years after he died, all thanks to the hard work of some strangers. We told you a few months ago about the discovery of an urn at a local law office, and how the Fair Haven Historical Society got to work trying to figure out whose remains were inside.
FAIR HAVEN, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
compassvermont.com

Scat's Gettin' Real Between Bears and Vermonters, Fish and Wildlife Warns

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is receiving reports from across the state of black bears seeking food in yards, outbuildings and livestock enclosures this spring, and the department urges Vermonters to take proactive steps for safely coexisting with bears. “Bears—and people—are at risk when bears...
VERMONT STATE
smcvt.edu

Lindsay (Hill) Kurrle ’93

Current job title and employer and briefly describe what it is you do: Secretary of Commerce and Community Development, State of Vermont. In a few sentences, tell us about yourself: My husband Jim and I built our home on what was once my family’s farm land in Middlesex, VT. We are the proud parents of three children. After graduating from Saint Michael’s, I worked at the international accounting firm KPMG and became a certified public accountant. For nearly two decades, I co-owned and operated a gas station and convenience store and a fuel hauling business. In 2016, Governor Phil Scott appointed me to be the Commissioner of Labor. In 2019, he appointed me Secretary of Commerce and Community Development.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

CVPH unveils bigger, better adult inpatient psychiatry unit

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh just built a bigger and better adult psychiatric unit. The new unit offers more space and more beds for those in crisis. Staff at the new unit that opens Tuesday say this will make for a better stay for...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
pallspera.com

552 Stagecoach Road Morristown, VT

This 0 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on June 17th 2022 with a list price $529,000. Location! Location ! This Beautiful Barn has many possibilities, currently there is an existing permit for the barn with the ability to have a 2 bedroom unit and also a 3 bedroom single family home on the property. On the top floor of the barn you have a spectacular view of Elmore Mountain. Imagine living there as the seasons change and viewing the colors on the mountain. Located on the back of the property there is a beautiful peaceful area called Terrill Gorge, And The property line for this parcel follows this amazing water area. All of this is located on 6.02 acres. Endless possibilities ,and such a unique property, And located minutes to Morristown and Stowe.
MORRISTOWN, VT
pallspera.com

998 Elmore Pond Road Wolcott, VT

This 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on June 17th 2022 with a list price $475,000. This private log home sits gently on a knoll back from the road. The property gently rises to a point where you can appreciate the private deck, lovely pond, stonework, established gardens, berry bushes and volleyball or badminton area. Inside the home on the main level you will find ample space for your kitchen, dininroom and livingroom area. A first floor bedroom/den/office and full bath make it a very adaptable floor plan. The second floor has two larger bedrooms and another bath for the family. A partially finished walkout lower level offers a respite from the main living area, workshop and storage area.
WOLCOTT, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont teacher retires after 42 years at the same school

ESSEX, Vt. — After 42 years, Peter Gustafson is ready to retire. “I will miss it a lot. I really will. I’ll miss the daily routine and coaching as well," Gustafson said. He arrived at Albert D. Lawton Middle School in 1980 and estimates that he’s taught more than 5,000 students and coached more than 3,100 runners. He started the school's cross country team when he arrived.
ESSEX, VT
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

920
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy