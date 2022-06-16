Port Clinton Artists Club's works shared at The Arts Garage

PORT CLINTON — Decades ago, Paula Hart’s father, Alfred Wozniak, purchased a shell of a boat, rebuilt it, and named it “Rose” after her mother. When Hart created a painting of the boat in front of the Port Clinton drawbridge, she discovered a bit of family history she never knew.

“My aunt, Lillian Capko, saw the painting and told me my grandfather, John Wozniak, helped build the bridge. My dad and aunt used to take lunch to him,” Hart said. “I never knew this.”

Hart has since created many paintings of “Rose” by the drawbridge, and one of them hangs in “A Legacy of Art,” an exhibit at The Arts Garage (TAG) which features the work of members of the Port Clinton Artists’ Club.

The Port Clinton Artists’ Club was formed in 1956 to encourage and support art and local artists. The group, which boasts over 100 members, hosts monthly meetings, workshops and field trips. Meetings include educational lessons, demonstrations or short lectures on art-related topics. The group has exhibits at the Sutton Center, Dublin Commercial Properties, local libraries, and Magruder Hospital.

Arts in the Park set for Aug. 6-7

On Aug. 6 to 7, The Port Clinton Artists’ Club will host the annual Arts in the Park fine art and crafts festival at Lakeview Park in Port Clinton. The event will feature more than 100 vendors.

“It’s one of the oldest festivals in Ohio. It started in 1957, a year after the club formed,” said past club president Barbara Radebaugh. “Last year, over 5,000 people came through. Some vendors said it was their best year. The festival is really well-known and popular. We look forward to it every year.”

For now, the club is focusing on the “A Legacy of Art” exhibit, which features the works of 26 club members representing the art of pastels, batik, watercolor, oil, photography, wood, textile, and mixed media.

Among them is Beth Akins, who sold two of her watercolor paintings within the first few days of the exhibit. She said she appreciates the exposure the club gives to her art.

“Each artist has piles and piles of stuff because we keep painting and painting and painting,” Akins said. “This gives me an opportunity to exhibit my work.”

Glass artist Emily Kihlken not only has pieces in the exhibit, but she also has a working booth at TAG where she uses a torch to melt and shape glass in an artform called lampworking.

Fairy garden figures and jewelry

“I use glass from Italy. I cut it, use gravity, and squeeze it to make shapes,” Kihlken said. “Most people make beads, but I’m making fairy garden figures and some jewelry.”

The exhibit also features the pastel paintings of Port Clinton Artists’ Club President Sharon Helle. Her work is inspired from scenes from her travels, including scenes from the Grand Canyon and Glacier National Park.

Helle became an artist “later in life,” and the club helped bolster her skills and enthusiasm for painting.

“I took a class, joined the club, and got exposure to different media,” she said.

Helle said the club welcomes members of all skills.

“We always accept new members, whether you’re experienced or brand-new and want to explore art,” she said. “There is a lot of instruction and opportunity to share art and interact with different artists.”

Radebaugh, whose pastel paintings and photography are in the exhibit, echoed the idea that the club is very supportive of artists.

“I have to say I’m proud of being associated with the art club. It’s a very well-organized and cohesive group of artists,” Radebaugh said. “Everyone is very generous with their time and their skills, so we’re very lucky.”

“A Legacy of Art” will continue at TAG, 317 W. Perry St., through July 3. For more information on the Port Clinton Artists’ Club, visit portclintonartistsclub.com.

