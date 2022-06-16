ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Tree removal for Burlington Champlain Parkway temporarily halted by federal judge

By Elizabeth Murray, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

A federal judge says any plans to remove trees to make way for the long-debated Champlain Parkway in Burlington should be paused — at least temporarily.

U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford's decision came one day before critics of the project say tree removal was scheduled to begin. Crawford approved a request for an emergency temporary restraining order in an ongoing lawsuit led by those critics, who call themselves the Friends of Pine Street. In May, the group filed a motion for preliminary injunction, which would pause the project until the lawsuit could be either settled or heard by a jury, but Crawford has not yet made a decision on that motion, according to court files.

The project, which has been debated and delayed by various legal actions for decades, would connect Burlington's downtown with Interstate 189. The city hoped to begin construction on the parkway this summer.

Despite the ongoing lawsuit, an update that the Friends of Pine Street say was issued by the city's project team Tuesday announced that construction vehicles were being mobilized on June 14 and that the crews would begin clearing trees and stumps between Home Avenue and Lakeside Avenue the next day. The city of Burlington did not respond to multiple attempts to verify that announcement, which was attached to the motion as evidence and contained hyperlinks to the parkway's project website.

Crawford said the parties should all have a chance to present their views before the court and that there should be a reasonable amount of time for a resolution before construction commences.

"In their papers, plaintiffs raise a number of important issues that the City of Burlington and other defendants have not yet had an opportunity to address," Crawford wrote in his order granting the emergency pause on the project.

He added, "The commencement of construction, including the removal of forest, represents an immediate and irreparable loss to the moving parties because the forest cannot be replaced."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8iZA_0gCUykOh00

The city and project critics will have an opportunity during a federal court hearing on June 17 to present their arguments to Crawford as to whether plans to remove the trees should move forward or if the temporary restraining order — and the pause on the project — should be extended even further.

Information about the project provided by the City of Burlington can be found at champlainparkway.com .

Contact Elizabeth Murray at 802-310-8585 or at emurray@freepressmedia.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LizMurrayBFP .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Tree removal for Burlington Champlain Parkway temporarily halted by federal judge

Comments / 1

Adammrtl27
3d ago

"the removal of forest"? what's this judge smoking. there's no forest in Burlington. a strip of trees along a roadway is not a forest.

Reply
2
Related
The Valley Reporter

Warren Select Board rejects bid for covered bridge repair, to rebid in fall

The Warren Select Board had put out a request for bids for work to be done on the covered bridge in town. The work, which would be largely concrete work along the bridge’s abutment, was estimated by Dubois and King engineers to cost approximately $450,000. The bid from ECI Engineers came in at roughly $1,167,846, which was significantly more than the select board had expected.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
CBS New York

Amtrak expanding service between New York, Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Amtrak has announced an expansion of service between New York City and Vermont.On July 29, Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express will begin offering service to New York City from downtown Burlington. The train will make stops in Vergennes and Middlebury before it reaches Rutland, the current northern terminus of the Ethan Allen Express, which travels to New York via Albany, with stops along the way.The last regularly scheduled passenger rail service to Vermont's largest city ended in 1953."Very soon, we will be able to climb aboard a train in downtown Burlington, and arrive in New York City in time...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCAX

South Burlington police help ducks cross street

Stowe Mountain Rescue shared a touching photo of the rescue dog who found a missing Springfield man Thursday after a three-day search. One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Officer-involved use of force investigation underway in Newfane. Updated: 5 hours ago.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
Vermont State
Vermont Cars
Burlington, VT
Cars
VTDigger

Burlington should require a license to carry a firearm outside the home

Regarding the recent article in VTDigger by Jack Lyons on the increasing reckless gunfire incidents in Burlington:. According to the data and statistics presented by Lyons in the article, “there have been 12 gunfire incidents in Burlington this year — matching the number for all of 2020, and just two fewer than the 14 for all of 2021.”
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Plattsburgh mayor discusses city issues

The city of Plattsburgh has been dealing with a number of issues including emergency repairs to water mains in a residential area and litigation against part of its downtown redevelopment plan. Officials are also girding for inflationary and post-pandemic pressures. Following Thursday evening’s Common Council meeting, Mayor Chris Rosenquest spoke with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about the council’s adoption of a revised five-year fiscal plan.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#District Court
WCAX

New Vermont State Police barracks officially opened

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police held a ribbon-cutting on Friday to celebrate their new field station. The old Mid-State Library is now the new Berlin state police barracks. It replaces the outdated Middlesex barracks. The Vermont Legislature allocated about $2.7 million for the renovation. Troopers say the...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Expanded Amtrak service coming to northwestern Vermont

BARRE, Vt. — The Vermont Agency of Transportation is expanding passenger rail service to Burlington, Vergennes and Middlebury next month, as the agency looks to provide high-speed passenger rail to more areas of northwestern Vermont. Beginning July 29, The Amtrak Ethan Allen Express will begin offering daily service from...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WCAX

Sailboat capsizes near Marble Island in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A water rescue in Colchester Saturday afternoon had police from multiple agencies, including Colchester Technical Rescue, Coast Guard, and Burlington Fire Department, responding to reports of a sailboat capsized on Lake Champlain’s Malletts Bay near Marble Island. Five people went into the water but all were safely assisted to shore. No injuries were reported, but the 24-foot sailboat did sink.
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

‘Bernie Mittens' benefitting Vermont LGBTQ+ nonprofit

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Mitten season may still be months away, but this Pride Month, some recognizable mittens are warming hearts instead of hands. The maker of the official Bernie Mittens announced a new charitable partnership Friday with a nonprofit supporting LGBTQ+ youth in Vermont. Vermont Teddy Bear is the...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington Police investigate gunfire incident near Marketplace Parking Garage

Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department are investigating a gunfire incident that occurred at around 12:45 am on Saturday. Callers reported sounds of gunfire and screaming in the area of the Marketplace Parking Garage, however, those involved fled the scene before police arrived. Preliminary investigations indicate that there...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Missing Vermont man found alive after 3 days of searching

North Country marinas, campgrounds try to bounce back from border closure. Summer seasonal businesses like marinas and campgrounds were some of our region’s hardest-hit industries during the pandemic because of the closed border. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. Primary Preview: Meet the Democrats running...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont nurses sound alarm about violent attacks by patients

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Nurses at the largest hospital in Vermont are calling for a community-wide approach to ending violence in the workplace following what they described as a sharp rise in assaults inside the emergency department. "We are seeing a drastic increase in violence," revealed Amanda Young, a nurse...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

CVPH unveils bigger, better adult inpatient psychiatry unit

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh just built a bigger and better adult psychiatric unit. The new unit offers more space and more beds for those in crisis. Staff at the new unit that opens Tuesday say this will make for a better stay for...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

UVM Medical Center nurses say they’re under attack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM Medical Center nurses say they’re under attack. They’re calling on the hospital to do more after reports of violence in the emergency department. Nurses in the emergency department say they’ve been assaulted both verbally and physically while providing care to patients, and enough...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

920
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy