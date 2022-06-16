Tree removal for Burlington Champlain Parkway temporarily halted by federal judge

A federal judge says any plans to remove trees to make way for the long-debated Champlain Parkway in Burlington should be paused — at least temporarily.

U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford's decision came one day before critics of the project say tree removal was scheduled to begin. Crawford approved a request for an emergency temporary restraining order in an ongoing lawsuit led by those critics, who call themselves the Friends of Pine Street. In May, the group filed a motion for preliminary injunction, which would pause the project until the lawsuit could be either settled or heard by a jury, but Crawford has not yet made a decision on that motion, according to court files.

The project, which has been debated and delayed by various legal actions for decades, would connect Burlington's downtown with Interstate 189. The city hoped to begin construction on the parkway this summer.

Despite the ongoing lawsuit, an update that the Friends of Pine Street say was issued by the city's project team Tuesday announced that construction vehicles were being mobilized on June 14 and that the crews would begin clearing trees and stumps between Home Avenue and Lakeside Avenue the next day. The city of Burlington did not respond to multiple attempts to verify that announcement, which was attached to the motion as evidence and contained hyperlinks to the parkway's project website.

Crawford said the parties should all have a chance to present their views before the court and that there should be a reasonable amount of time for a resolution before construction commences.

"In their papers, plaintiffs raise a number of important issues that the City of Burlington and other defendants have not yet had an opportunity to address," Crawford wrote in his order granting the emergency pause on the project.

He added, "The commencement of construction, including the removal of forest, represents an immediate and irreparable loss to the moving parties because the forest cannot be replaced."

The city and project critics will have an opportunity during a federal court hearing on June 17 to present their arguments to Crawford as to whether plans to remove the trees should move forward or if the temporary restraining order — and the pause on the project — should be extended even further.

