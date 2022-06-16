ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

New Philadelphia Post 139 Black Sox to host American Legion tournament this weekend

By The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

It will be a busy weekend for American Legion baseball in New Philadelphia.

New Philadelphia Post 139 Black Sox will be hosting the Ed Breehl Sr. American Legion Tournament.

Games will be played at Tuscora Park and Tuscarawas Central Catholic starting with pool play Friday at 4 p.m. and running through a single elimination tournament on Sunday.

"We are excited to host this tournament for the first time," said Post 139 Manager Neil Nalawadi.  “We hope to continue to host every summer and expand our team pool. Our city is a great location to host a tournament. Tuscora Park is such a great family attraction. We provided the participating teams with a list of our favorite post-game establishment, local restaurants, hotels, and attractions to enjoy during their visit.  We hope our sponsors will see an increase in business over the weekend.”

Breehl was a 1954 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and had a stellar multi-sport athletic career at the school and later moved on to Ohio State where he played football for Woody Hayes and was part of the 1957 national championship team.

Breehl played American Legion Baseball, coached many years at the youth level and served on civic and school boards, and was instrumental in many community activities, organizations, and events. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corp.

The Breehl family remains actively involved with American Legion Baseball.

Ed Breehl Jr. is the coach of the Post 139 Junior Legion team that incudes his son, Roman Breehl.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: New Philadelphia Post 139 Black Sox to host American Legion tournament this weekend

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

