Tivoli, NY

Lasting Joy Brewery in Tivoli opens this weekend: What to expect

By Heather Clark, Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago

The owners of Tivoli's Lasting Joy Brewery have announced the brewery will open Thursday.

Founded by high school sweethearts Alex and Emily Wenner, the brewery will be serving four "core" beers — a Czech pilsner, an English beet stout, a hazy IPA and a Belgian wheat — along with guest and seasonal brews and local wine, cider, spirits, non-alcoholic beverages and food.

Ingredients for the house-made brews will come from the farms surrounding the brewery, making it a designated New York State Farm Brewery .

"I wanted to create a space where the guest experience reflects all the care and detail that goes into brewing a really great beer," Alex Wenner said. "Some of our malt is being grown and malted just down the road by a fantastic small business called Hudson Valley Malt. I love that you can sit in the tap room and look out the 360 degree windows at the farmland all around the brewery and know that the distance from the farm to what's in your glass is basically walkable."

The Wenners, who have four children, made it a priority that their 30 acre space is family friendly, inviting children and "well behaved, leashed dogs" to the outdoor seating area where guests will find space to eat along with firepits. Food trucks will also stop by on weekends throughout the summer. Indoors, the brewery's tasting room features a "hexagonal floating bar," with a total of 12 taps; the bar will seat 60, though can accommodate 99 standing.

Hours for the opening weekend are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday; noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. For more information, go to lastingjoybrewery.com , check them out on Instagram, instagram.com/lastingjoybrewery , and Facebook, facebook.com/Lasting-Joy-Brewer y, or call them at 845-757-2337.

Go: 485 Lasher Road, Tivoli

Heather Clark covers business openings and closings throughout the Hudson Valley. Contact Clark via email, hclark@gannett.com.

