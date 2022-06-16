County Commission Scorecard: New voting machines, raises over bonuses and license-plate postage

The June 6 Shelby County Commission was a marathon stretching almost 11 hours and going well past midnight into the pre-dawn hours of June 7.

Some of the long agenda was closing out the budget season. But the commission also got a few long-standing items off its plate that had nothing to do with the budget and county property tax rate.

Those items included a new voting system for Shelby County and a compromise on an earlier compromise that funds the new voting system, bringing it to a precinct near you with the November ballot.

The commission also approved funding to the Shelby County Clerk’s office to mail new license plates that many car owners say have been delayed for a month or more after renewing by mail or online. But Clerk Wanda Halbert said she didn’t want the money.

Additionally, the commission voted down filling a vacant state House seat in Memphis, leaving it to voters to fill for a full two-year term in November.

The Commission Scorecard tracks the key votes from the commission’s long night.

Resolution funding the $5.8 million purchase of new voting machines for the Shelby County Election Commission with $2.4 million reimbursable from the state of Tennessee and requiring annual maintenance costs of $133,700.

Terms : The new voting system is to be in place countywide for the November 2022 state and federal elections that begin with early voting starting in mid-October.

Voters will have a choice of voting on the new touchscreen machines with a paper trail or voting on hand-marked paper ballots.

How it started : The Election Commission came to the County Commission at June 1 committee meetings appealing for the funding to get voting machines in place by mid-July when early voting starts in advance of the Aug. 4 election day — both fed by voters through digital scanners and into ballot boxes.

Election Commission Chairman Mark Luttrell and County Elections Administrator Linda Phillips argued that the county’s election machinery is down to one of three computer servers that went down during the May county primaries election count and may not make it through the August elections vote count.

Most county commissioners were openly skeptical of the claim.

Phillips had said earlier that if the county was going to move to a new voting system this year, her preference was to start with the August elections — the longest ballot of any election cycle in Shelby County politics — rather than starting with the November general elections.

Most on the commission thought just the opposite on the timing — that it wasn’t worth the risk on the longest ballot in county politics and that the transition should wait to the state and federal general elections in November.

Still others warned that the decision by the County Commission is a risky bet that nothing significant will go wrong with aging computer systems one more time.

The Path to Passage

Ford introduces an amendment that adds into the text of the Election Commission proposal a lot of state law that Ford says is necessary so the county doesn’t run afoul of state law.

The amendment is approved on a 7-5 vote.

Voting yes : Mark Billingsley, David Bradford, Chairman Willie Brooks, Edmund Ford Jr., Amber Mills, Brandon Morrison, Mick Wright

Voting no : Eddie Jones, Mickell Lowery, Reginald Milton, Tami Sawyer, Michael Whaley

Not voting : Van Turner

Turner introduces an amendment that would require the Election Commission to rebid the contract for a new voting system and have the new system selected through that new process in place for mid-October early voting on the November ballot.

The amendment is approved on a 7-6 vote.

Voting yes : Brooks, Jones, Lowery, Milton, Sawyer, Turner, Whaley

Voting no : Billingsley, Bradford, Ford, Mills, Morrison, Wright

The resolution as amended by Ford and Turner is approved on an 8-5 vote.

Voting yes : Brooks, Jones, Lowery, Milton, Sawyer, Turner, Whaley, Wright

Voting no : Billingsley, Bradford, Ford, Mills, Morrison

The vote doesn’t stop the debate about whether it is possible to get the new voting system rebid in time for the November election. After a brief recess, Ford withdraws his amendment. Turner also withdraws his amendment, saying there is not enough time for a rebid of voting systems.

Wright proposes an amendment that would have the new voting system — as described in the original resolution by the Election Commission — with the option for hand-marked paper ballots, in place for use in the November elections, starting with early voting in mid-October.

Wright’s amendment is approved on a 10-3 vote.

Voting yes : Billingsley, Bradford, Brooks, Ford, Lowery, Mills, Morrison, Sawyer, Whaley, Wright

Voting no : Jones, Milton, Turner

The resolution as amended with the Wright amendment is approved on a 9-4 vote.

Voting yes : Billingsley, Bradford, Brooks, Ford, Lowery, Mills, Morrison, Whaley, Wright

Voting no : Jones, Milton, Sawyer, Turner

The Overview : This looked at the outset like it would be the five Republicans and two of the eight Democrats to pass a compromise onto which Brooks signed.

Former Shelby County Commissioner Steve Mulroy led the charge to keep Democratic commissioners in line against anything other than a voting system that involved no touch screen machines but instead hand-marked paper ballots only.

The appeal through phone calls, text messages and emails may have backfired, with some Democratic commissioners complaining that they were threatened in some of the messages.

Brooks specifically faulted Mulroy for phone messages he got.

Mulroy said he didn’t give out phone numbers and denied encouraging any threats.

Resolution approving the county operating budget with amendments including a 5% pay raise for all county employees.

The amendments to the budget were approved on an 11-1-1 vote.

Voting yes : Billingsley, Brooks, Ford, Jones, Lowery, Mills, Milton, Sawyer, Turner, Whaley, Wright

Voting no : Bradford

Abstaining : Morrison

The budget as amended was approved on an 8-4 vote.

Voting yes : Billingsley, Brooks, Ford, Jones, Lowery, Milton, Turner, Whaley

Voting no : Bradford, Mills, Morrison, Wright

Not voting : Sawyer

Observations : Front and center in the operating budget decision was the administration’s proposal of a 5% pay raise for all city employees — a $10.5 million line item.

Last year about this time, the County Commission wrapped up its budget season with an amendment that replaced a more modest pay raise proposed by County Mayor Lee Harris with one-time bonuses for county employees mirroring what the City Council had done with federal pandemic funds.

In the process, Ford — who proposed the bonuses to replace the pay raise — ridiculed the administration’s pay raise as not producing as much in terms of dollars as the bonuses.

However, the commission then went ahead and approved the pay raise too on top of the bonuses.

This budget season, Harris’s administration pushed for the pay raise and specifically pushed back against new bonuses or stipends that several countywide elected officials outside the administration proposed to pay for with money saved from unfilled positions in their offices.

County Budget Director Michael Thompson argued the raises were equitable and ultimately better for the county workforce. He said that achieved the broader goal of building wealth for workers as well as recruiting and retaining workers because the raise wasn’t a one-time bonuses that went away in the next fiscal year.

It’s a point made over the years in several studies of the city’s historic problem with a high number of Memphians living in poverty.

Bonuses are easy to give with fewer fiscal strings attached like pension payments and other benefits. But the short-term gain for workers isn’t something that lasts more than a year and the uncertainty that there will be another bonus is an economic setback.

This time, the commission approved the pay raises and took the group of five bonuses or stipends proposed by the elected officials and voted them all down on a single 4-6 vote.

A resolution to provide $540,000 for postage to the Shelby County Clerk’s office.

The commission approved the resolution on a 10-0 vote.

Voting yes : Billingsley, Jones, Lowery, Mills, Milton, Morrison, Sawyer, Turner, Whaley, Wright

Not voting : Bradford, Brooks, Ford

Observations : This was one of the most confusing but intriguing moments in a long afternoon and long night with the commission.

County Clerk Wanda Halbert has been complaining since taking office in late 2018 that she hasn’t been getting the funding the office is due from the county administration. Even the Tennessee Comptroller’s office has said that is not true and that there are no funding irregularities.

With the transition to new state license plates this year along with the yearly renewal of auto tags, Halbert’s complaints have shifted to problems getting the plates and tags to motorists who renew by mail or online.

Halbert insists her office sends the tags and plates to the county mail room to be mailed.

The resolution to fund postage for the mailings apparently did not come from Halbert, who on the day of the commission meeting was sending messages to commissioners calling on them to delay any vote on the funding.

The funding comes despite a fee that vehicle owners already pay as part of the annual renewal to cover the cost of mailing. And those vehicle owners still awaiting their tags and plates a month or more after renewing online or by mail have not forgotten about that extra fee judging from comments on our stories about the additional commission funding.

Halbert has requested additional funding so often from the commission that several commissioners took the position they would vote for it in anticipation of future requests. That would give them a fallback position for angry constituents who have been filling commission inboxes with complaints.

Meanwhile, Brooks told commissioners Halbert’s office is scheduled to start handling the mailing of tags and plates effective July 1. But he offered no additional details.

“That’s all I know,” he said. “I wasn’t involved in determining the dollar number.”

Billingsley pointed out that Halbert’s staff came to June 1 committee sessions claiming the clerk’s office needed about $500,000 for postage.

Whaley at one point moved to delay the vote but Wright, citing the complaints he is fielding from angry car owners, led the push to put up the funding.

It resonated with Turner.

“My position is if she doesn’t need the money, she can send it back,” Turner said. “What happens is we delay this for two weeks and we still get blamed.”

Resolution setting dates to fill the vacant State House District 91 seat.

The resolution was rejected on a 0-7-4 vote.

Voting no : Bradford, Ford, Mills, Morrison, Sawyer, Whaley, Wright

Abstaining : Brooks, Lowery, Milton, Turner

Not voting : Billingsley, Jones

Observations : This was the last item on the agenda. At this point, it was about 10 minutes before 2 a.m. — nearly 11 hours after the meeting began.

And the fatigue was clearly showing.

In the process, a majority of Democrats and Republicans just weren’t understanding why it was important to fill a seat that would have a new representative in November in a Legislature that isn’t likely to go back into session until January.

The votes to abstain reflect those Democrats who want to maintain a good relationship with the Memphis Democrats in the capitol and who carried the message from those Democrats to the commission.