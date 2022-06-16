Hyde Park Brewing Company, craft beer pioneer, to shut down after more than 25 years

HYDE PARK — The craft beer scene has exploded in the Hudson Valley in recent years, with breweries popping up all over the area.

At the beginning of that movement was the Hyde Park Brewing Company.

A family business, the brewpub established itself as a food and drink fixture in the 1990s, helping to usher in the craft beer craze before it was trendy. After more than 26 years, though, the brewery is set to pour its last pint.

Saturday, will be the brewery's last day, as the owners close up shop amid a challenging economy.

"It's devastating," said Angela LoBianco-Barone, the brewery's co-owner. "It's hard to see it go."

The brewpub opened in 1996 on Route 9, across the street from Franklin D. Roosevelt's historic home.

"It’s been a local institution in Hyde Park and in Dutchess County since the mid-90s," said Rich Kleban, executive vice president and COO of the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce. "That industry has really blown up in the last few years, especially around here. Hyde Park Brewing really started it all."

Beer pioneers

The Hyde Park Brewing Company was opened by Tony LoBianco and his children, Angela and Joey, who have been involved with restaurants and breweries throughout the region, including Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company in Catskill, which Joey runs.

Joey LoBianco ran the Hyde Park operation in the beginning before Angela and her husband, Richard, took over years ago.

"It's a labor of love," LoBianco-Barone said.

Joey LoBianco said in a Facebook post, "back then we had to convince people to try handcrafted 'real' beer."

John Eccles, Hyde Park's longtime brewmaster, "put us on the map with his great suds," which focused on old-fashioned German lagers, LoBianco-Barone said.

"As brewing evolved and the new breweries started to open and introduce fruit beers and things like that, we believed in the way beer was originally made," she said. "That kind off stuck us out a little bit, made us a little different."

As breweries popped up across the area, LoBianco-Barone said, "we always felt that competition was like, the more the merrier. It just made you sharper."

In his Facebook post, Joey LoBianco said: "I’m sure there’s a few members of the local craft beer community that had their first beers, got ideas or were inspired in some way by HPBCo."

LoBianco-Barone called Dutchess County "an amazing mecca of food and beverage."

"We were really fortunate to evolve with everyone else and last this long," she said. "Twenty-seven years is definitely a long time for someone in the food and beverage industry. But we were born and raised in the industry, and just kept going."

Economic hardships

The family could not keep going, though, after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the hospitality industry.

"The past couple of years were pretty telling," LoBianco-Barone said. "The business environment is very different."

Since the pandemic shook up the economy, she said, it has also been difficult to find workers.

"It’s difficult to run a business when there’s not many people that are looking, shockingly, for work," LoBianco-Barone said. "The workforce is really an issue. Owners can’t run their business properly, all the finances, and make sure that they’re fiscally strong while they’re in the kitchen, on the line, doing other responsibilities ... to operate the business. When you turn around and have to do a little bit of everything, it’s a difficult position to be in."

Kleban said, "it's been a challenging environment for every business, but especially the hospitality industry," where it has been particularly difficult to fill jobs. "I don't know what the answer is."

Family's future

"The Hyde Park community has been wonderful," LoBianco-Barone said. "It's bittersweet."

The brewery was a staple in town and the owners "made everyone feel like family when they walked in the door," said Melaine Rottkamp, president and CEO of Dutchess Tourism, who said they will be missed.

The Hyde Park Brewing Company property is for sale, said LoBianco-Barone, but that might not be the end of the family's run in hospitality.

"We'll probably do another venture, who knows," she said. "Restaurants are in our blood."

Matt Spillane covers breaking news throughout the Hudson Valley. Click here for his latest stories. Follow him on Twitter @MattSpillane . Check out our latest subscription offers here .

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Hyde Park Brewing Company, craft beer pioneer, to shut down after more than 25 years