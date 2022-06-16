ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

How hot is the real estate market near Poughkeepsie? Home prices rise to $375K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago

The median sales price for a single-family home in Dutchess County during March was $375,000. That's an increase of 10.3% compared with March 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com .

March prices are down from $382,500 the previous month.

The number of houses sold fell by 61.4% from a year earlier. A total of 98 houses were sold countywide during the month of March. During the same period a year earlier, 254 single-family homes were sold.

Ulster County's median sales price for a single-family home was $324,000, up 8% from a year earlier. Prices have been rising for 22 consecutive months on a year-over-year basis. Some 234 houses were sold in March, down 2.9% from a year earlier.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network .

Dutchess County condominiums and townhomes sold in March had a median sales price of $280,000. That figure represents a 11.3% increase year over year. Some 21 were sold, down 55.3% from a year earlier.

How hot is Dutchess County's real estate market in New York?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

Home sales: Dutchess County home prices rise 4.2% in May, with houses for sale in high demand

Home prices: How hot is the real estate market near Poughkeepsie? Home prices rise over $382K

Database: New York Real Estate Market Report

In Dutchess County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $649,000, up 29.8% from a year before.

In March, four properties sold for at least $1 million, consisting of three single-family homes and one condominium or townhome.

In Ulster County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $670,000, up 24.1% from a year before.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: How hot is the real estate market near Poughkeepsie? Home prices rise to $375K

