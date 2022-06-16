ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

When Manchester United Face The Big Six In The 22/23 Premier League Season | Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXnCS_0gCUycKt00

Manchester United’s fixtures have been released for the 22/23 Premier League season and here you can find when United face the other five teams in the big six throughout the season.

Manchester United’s fixtures have been released for the 22/23 Premier League season and here you can find when United face the other five teams in the big six throughout the season.

United learned the schedule of their first season under Erik Ten Hag with a number of big games in the early stages of the campaign.

The Red Devils will face the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Leicester City and more early on during the campaign.

However most fans will be eagerly wondering when United face their toughest games of the campaign against the conventional big six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lw53_0gCUycKt00

IMAGO / PA Images

United will face close rivals Liverpool within the first three games of the campaign with a blockbuster Old Trafford fixture on the cards.

Here is the full schedule of when United face their big six counterparts;

Liverpool (H) August 20th

Arsenal (H) September 3rd

Manchester City (A) October 1st

Tottenham (H) October 19th

Chelsea (A) October 22nd

Manchester City (H) January 14th

Arsenal (A) January 21st

Liverpool (A) March 4th

Chelsea (H) April 22nd

Tottenham (A) April 25th

All fixtures would be subject to change in the future due to the rescheduling of games for TV coverage as well as cup competition.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

See opening day 2022/23 Premier League fixtures and key dates

Champions Manchester City go travel to West Ham for di opening weekend of di 2022-23 Premier League. Di new campaign get mid-season break to accommodate di World Cup for Qatar. Games no go dey afta di weekend of 12-13 November until 26 December because of di World Cup. Di first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United Face#The Red Devils#Imago Pa Images United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Derby County: EFL 'extremely frustrated' at not being able to speak to bidders

The Football League says it is "extremely frustrated" at being blocked from speaking to potential buyers of stricken League One club Derby County. After Chris Kirchner's withdrawal on Monday, the EFL said it intended to step up its involvement in the process. It was expected EFL chief executive Trevor Birch...
SOCCER
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
835
Followers
1K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy