Premier League

Manchester United First 10 Premier League 22/23 Fixtures | vs Liverpool, Arsenal, Leeds United and Manchester City

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Manchester United have learned their schedule for the upcoming Premier League 22/23 campaign.

The Red Devils are entering a new era at Old Trafford as new boss Erik Ten Hag takes the reigns at the club ahead of a campaign that needs to be an improvement to the past.

United finished outside of the UEFA Champions League spots at the end of the 21/22 campaign and will be set to play in the UEFA Europa League next season.

The Europa League format could mean that United play a lot of their games on a Thursday, Sunday basis.

The fixtures have been revealed for the start of the Premier League campaign and United will start the season with a home game at Old Trafford.

United will face Brighton and Hove Albion in the opening game of the season at Old Trafford on Sunday the 7th August with the game being broadcast on TV.

United would then travel to Brentford before returning back to Old Trafford to face rivals Liverpool within the first three games of the new campaign.

United’s first 10 games revealed;

Brighton (H) 7th August

Brentford (A) 13th August

Liverpool (H) 20th August

Southampton (A) 27th August

Leicester City (A) 30th August

Arsenal (H) 3rd September

Crystal Palace (A) 10th September

Leeds United (H) 17th September

Manchester City (A) 1st October

Everton (A) 8th October

