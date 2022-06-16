Afternoon Storms

STRONGER STORMS POSSIBLE

Summer is back in the forecast! It will be hot and humid with highs in the 80s in the Boston area today, 70s on the Cape. Most of the day will feature dry, breezy conditions. A front will clash with the summery air this afternoon and trigger some thunderstorms. We expect locally heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds to come through in a hit-or-miss fashion. Isolated severe weather is possible with damaging winds gusts in one or two spots.

Keep in mind, the afternoon will NOT be a washout at all. There’s probably an hour that you need to have a backup indoor plan, then you can get back outside. It looks like scattered activity will pass through the Worcester and Nashua areas 1-2 PM, the Boston area and North Shore 2-3 PM, South Shore 3-4 PM and Cape 4-5 PM.

You’ll feel humidity drop this evening as skies clear behind the front.

MUCH COOLER WEEKEND

Saturday looks like the nicer day of the weekend with on and off clouds. Highs will peak in the mid or upper 60s at Gillette Stadium for the Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl - get your tickets!

Patchy drizzle may develop Saturday night through Sunday morning, but doesn’t look to add up to very much. Father’s Day may start with a few of those sprinkles at the coast. Overall it looks cool, cloudy, and generally dry.

