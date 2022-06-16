ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Drought restrictions are being felt in many ways across California

By Caleigh Wells
NPR
 3 days ago

Water restrictions are turning lawns brown, but homes are not the only places Californians are feeling the drought. Cemeteries, golf courses and tourism are all distressed by lack of water. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Parts of Southern California are several weeks into mandatory water restrictions. The state's worst drought on...

www.npr.org

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

WORLD'S BEST VODKA AWARD WON BY CALIFORNIA DISTILLERY

Silvergrin Vodka, from Sespe Creek Distillery in Oxnard, California, was awarded "World's Best Vodka" in this year's international World Vodka Awards. OXNARD, Calif., June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In news from the "I didn't see that coming" genre, comes the report that a vodka made in California has been named the World's Best. Hailing from the sleepy, seaside town of Oxnard, the top award in the varietal category was awarded to Silvergrin Vodka, beating out the top vodkas from 18 other countries. It is the first time that the World Vodka Awards highest honor has been won by a California brand.
OXNARD, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
California Government
foxla.com

Juneteenth: Where to celebrate in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - From special movie screenings to concerts to job fairs, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Juneteenth across Southern California. President Joe Biden officially recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021. The holiday, officially called Juneteenth National Independence Day, falls on June 19 each year to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Some good news, some bad

Friday’s report on the status of the coronavirus pandemic in Orange County was a split decision: two metrics showed improvement and two showed the opposite. According to the county health care agency, during the period of June 14 to 16, a total of 3,114 confirmed new coronavirus cases were reported. That’s a daily average of 1,038, compared to the daily average of 903 reported on Tuesday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thekatynews.com

Immigrants in Los Angeles Are an Important Economic Driver

When it comes to economic activity in Los Angeles, immigrants are playing a vital role. Many reports endorse the fact that immigrants are vital for the economy. The New American Economy partners with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) and the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairsto release the report. It highlights the important role of immigrants in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
internewscast.com

Gascón: There’s ‘Higher Level of Insecurity’ in L.A. Than 3, 4 Years Ago, ‘I’m Not Sure’ We’re Safer Since I Took Office

During portions of an interview with NBC aired on Friday’s “NBC Nightly News,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said that he isn’t sure that Los Angeles County is safer now than it was when he took office and that while the county is safer than it was 20, 30 years ago, there’s “a higher level of insecurity today” than there has been in the last three or four years.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
capitalandmain.com

In California, It Barely Pays to Take Care of Elders in Need at Home

Sydney O’Connor’s clients have disparate needs. One, a double transplant survivor who is almost blind, requires assistance for most of the critical transactions in his life, including paying bills and staying current with his finances. The other, a woman in the early stages of dementia, needs help with the basics: getting out of bed, making food, moving around her house, using the bathroom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Takes Next Steps Toward Banning Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to move forward in the next step towards banning the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers in the unincorporated parts of the County. The motion, originally authored last year by Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

June 20: No Mail Delivery, County Offices Closed for New Federal Holiday Juneteenth

The holiday marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states. The term “Juneteenth” is a blend of the words June and nineteenth, the holiday has also been called Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
healthcaredive.com

1K Los Angeles Kaiser nurses to go on strike

A thousand nurses at Kaiser Permanente’s Los Angeles Medical Center are planning to strike for one day on Thursday, June 23 as they negotiate new contracts with the hospital, according to a release from the California Nurses Association, which represents the nurses. The hospital and nurses have been in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

Good Luck Renting In Los Angeles

Buyers and Renters Alike Struggle to Secure Housing in a Market that Has Gone Absolutely Out of Control. Sight unseen applications, lightning-fast acceptances, personal letters extolling how much you love the property, and offers well above listing price have long been the norm in the Southern California real estate scene. Still, these days we’re not just talking about homebuyers. Even renters are now needing to navigate this high-speed, high-stress market where landlords gleefully reap the rewards and the rest of us put up with it in hopes of eventually finding a tolerable place to live.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NPR

'On Juneteenth' historian examines the hope and hostility toward emancipation

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Sunday marks the holiday of Juneteenth, commemorating the day the abolition of slavery was announced in Texas on June 19, 1865. Texas was the last state to free enslaved people. Juneteenth is now a national holiday, observed just a couple of weeks before July 4, which celebrates America gaining its independence while enslaved people remained in bondage. Our guest, Annette Gordon-Reed, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and Harvard professor who's written a book called "On Juneteenth." It's part history, part memoir. She's from east Texas, and she's a historian of slavery and the early American republic. Her other books include "Thomas Jefferson And Sally Hemings: An American Controversy" and "The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family." She also edited the book "Race On Trial: Law And Justice In American History." Terry Gross spoke with Annette Gordon-Reed last year, when her book was published.
TEXAS STATE
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita discontinues marathon

It’s the end of the run for the Santa Clarita Marathon. City of Santa Clarita officials released a prepared statement Friday morning announcing that the annual marathon is being discontinued after a quarter-century due to economic factors. “The city of Santa Clarita regretfully announces that after 25 years –...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

