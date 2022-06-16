ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bill Gates says crypto and NFTs are sham, worthless assets

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONKdj_0gCUvvOj00

Speaking at TechCrunch Sessions: 2022, Microsoft founder Bill Gates slammed cryptocurrencies and said that he was neither 'long or short' on them. Gates also took the opportunity to mock some non-fungible tokens at the event.

Gates' comments come at a time when the cryptocurrency market has shrunken to a third of its peak value it had reached just towards the end of November last year. Companies engaged in cryptocurrency trades that were splurging millions of dollars in advertisement earlier this year have now announced up to 20 percent staff layoffs fearing a 'crypto-winter' ahead.

Bill Gates opposes cryptocurrencies, again

This isn't the first time Gates has vehemently rejected cryptocurrencies. Last year in an interview with Bloomberg, Gates also said that while the likes of Elon Musk and his company Tesla may invest in Bitcoin, an average investor should not follow their lead and invest as well.

He also warned that people who do not have much money to spare also buy into these manias, CNN reported. Gates said these digital assets were "100% based on greater fool theory," where investors make money on worthless or overvalued assets as long as people were willing to bid higher on them.

Gates also took a jab at non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that were all the craze last year. A long list of celebrities from the world of sports, entertainment, and beyond paid top dollar to acquire a digital image of a Bored Ape collection. Gates' comments were ripe with sarcasm when he said, "expensive digital images of monkeys [will] improve the world immensely."

Where does Bill Gates invest his money?

Gates also revealed that he was more of an old-fashioned investor and preferred to put his investments in asset classes like a farm that has output or a company that makes products.

Last month, we reported that while the world's richest billionaires have lost a combined $115 billion, Gates's losses at $15 billion were comparatively lower. After quitting a day-to-day role at Microsoft, Gates has diversified his investment largely through Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holdings.

Incidentally, earlier in May, Buffett vocalized his disapproval of cryptocurrencies when he told investors at his company's annual general meeting that he wouldn't pay $25 for all the Bitcoin in the world.

The recent high volatility of cryptocurrencies has once again raised questions over cryptocurrency as an investment avenue. While banks like JP Morgan are backing Bitcoin to yet again bounce back, another interest hike announced by the U.S. Federal Reserve recently could take down Bitcoin values to 2017, investors have warned, CoinDesk reported.

Cryptocurrency's loss could be a gain for the environment, though.

Cryptocurrency transactions have a huge environmental impact, and if a low crypto market propels people towards climate change tech, then that should be a welcome change, right?

Comments / 10

Related
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Tesla could have a working humanoid robot by September 2022, says Elon Musk

Recently, Elon Musk tweeted that the Tesla AI Day was postponed to September 30 from August 19, in the hopes of unveiling a "working" Optimus prototype. It's a downer for Musk enthusiasts, but with enough faith and money, something is bound to come barrelling out of Tesla's assembly line. But not everyone agrees it will come this year, or even function properly for years — much like other Tesla products with ambitious timelines.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Warren Buffett
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment#Cnn
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Money

Have Stocks Hit Bottom? Here's What Experts Say

Stock market investors have experienced one of the worst starts to a year ever. But now that the markets have shown some glimpses of a possible recovery, investors everywhere are wondering: Have stocks hit bottom, or are we headed towards another cliff?. Investors have been on a rollercoaster over the...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Bill Miller Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade Will Leave Bitcoin With One Massive Advantage Over ETH

Legendary investor Bill Miller says the upcoming Ethereum (ETH) switch to a proof-of-stake network will saddle Bitcoin (BTC) with one huge advantage over the top altcoin. In a new interview on The Investor’s Podcast Network, the billionaire investor says ETH’s switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism could increase financial inequality, a problem that wouldn’t be found on the top crypto asset by market cap.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

Inflation is a headwind that all food companies face today, including Hormel. Hormel is dealing with the avian flu, which caused a big stock sell-off after it reported earnings. The company's yield is toward the high end of its historical range, and investors should probably be adding to positions here.
STOCKS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
91K+
Followers
10K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy