ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Missing East TN teen girl found, 1 man arrested

By Sebastian Posey
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1231DU_0gCUvcsA00

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After an AMBER Alert was issued for a 14-year-old East Tennessee girl late Wednesday night, authorities said hours later, she was found in Indiana.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert on behalf of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The girl had last been seen in Blount County on June 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTmcH_0gCUvcsA00
Nathaniel Covington (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

According to the TBI , she was found with 23-year-old Nathaniel Covington, who was wanted out of Blount County for Kidnapping.

The TBI said both were located by authorities in Clarksville, Indiana. The teen was reportedly found safe, and Covington was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 2

Related
John M. Dabbs

Prisoners Remain at Tennessee's Brushy Mountain Prison That Closed in 2009

Prison cells at Brushy Mountain State Prison.John Dabbs/Photographer. When the State of Tennessee closed Brushy Mountain Correctional Complex on June 11, 2009, it was a maximum-security complex housing some of the worst criminals in the state. Although the state never executed prisoners at Brushy Mountain, approximately 10,000 people died on the grounds. The majority of these were from coal mining, disease, and murders. There is a cemetery off-site and rumor has it that a Native American burial ground also exists in close proximity to the cemetery.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blount County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Clarksville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
County
Blount County, TN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing Indiana girl, 13, found in Nebraska; man arrested

KEARNEY, Neb. — A 20-year-old Colorado man is facing sex trafficking and kidnapping charges after he was found with a 13-year-old girl reported missing out of Indiana, authorities said. Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol found Kyle Miotke of Elizabeth, Colorado, with the teen girl shortly after police in Lafayette,...
KEARNEY, NE
WHAS11

Indiana man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges

INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana man pleaded guilty Friday to carrying a loaded gun on the Capitol grounds and assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors said. Mark Andrew Mazza, 57, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia. Court documents...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
WHAS11

Indiana State police arrest 2 Kentuckians on drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police arrested two people from Kentucky on drug charges after originally stopping their car for an expired license plate. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, ISP, a Spencer County Deputy and a Santa Claus Officer stopped a white Ford Edge because of an expired license plate according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

The Slowest Police Chase in Indiana History Ends with an Arrest

A man was busted after pushing a construction barrel down I-265 in a Walmart electric cart at 5 in the morning. Indiana State Police explain why it's illegal to drive a Walmart electric cart on the interstate after a crazy moment in Clark County. Spoiler alert, interstate traffic is very fast, Walmart electric carts are not. So yeah, it's dangerous. Here's what the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg had to say,
SELLERSBURG, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Old East#East Tn#Wkrn#Tbi#Nexstar Media Inc
WLKY.com

Police: Southern Indiana man promised pools, scammed nearly $100,000

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police say a southern Indiana man has scammed people out of nearly $100,000 by promising to build pools. According to investigators, Cameron Reas got $25,000 from a Floyd County man, the same amount from a Jeffersonville woman, and $50,000 from a Sellersburg man. Allen Chrisman says...
wgxa.tv

Two arrested in Tennessee for Crisp County fraud

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two Columbus men have been arrested for credit card and ID fraud after trying to make fraudulent purchases at an appliance store in Cordele. 22-year-old Maurion Jones and 28-year-old Montreo Jones have been locally charged with Financial Identity Fraud and Financial Transaction Card Fraud and also have pending charges in Tennessee after the men had used a fake ID to rent a moving truck in Chattanooga.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYT 27

Young child drowns in Kentucky pool

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A toddler has died after drowning in a pool Wednesday morning in Laurel County. Deputies said the child was just 23 months old. Unfortunately, several drownings have been reported recently. This is the second drowning in Laurel County this year, and we know of two that have happened in Taylor County within three days.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

2 Bodies Discovered At Indiana Home

2 Bodies Discovered at Indiana HomeSCDN photo archives. Indiana police are investigating after a tragic discovery in the 1100 block of S. Keystone Avenue. Officers were dispatched to a home on S. Keystone around 9 pm on Wednesday evening. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered two dead bodies. Officers suspect the cause of death is a double overdose, however, the incident is still under investigation.
INDIANA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy