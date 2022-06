I've gone camping plenty of times, and I know that you've got to pack out everything you pack in. Well, it's not exactly everything - but I thought that folks understood the subtle exceptions when it came to using the bathroom in the woods. If it is unclear, you leave your leavings behind in a respectful manner (dig a hole, not upstream, etc.), and if you have bio-degradable toilet paper you can leave that in the hole, too.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO