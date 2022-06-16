ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Should Biden meet with the Saudi crown prince?

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nqxvx_0gCUvEsq00
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

President Biden will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (also known as "MBS") during his July visit to Saudi Arabia, the National Security Council's John Kirby confirmed Tuesday. But both the trip and the meeting, ostensibly motivated by rising energy prices amid the war in Ukraine, have already garnered some pushback — in addition to a number of other human rights abuses, MBS is believed to have approved the murder of former Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Here's what experts have said about a controversial sit-down between the two leaders:

A visit would serve to indulge the Saudi regime

Biden had promised during his presidential campaign to make Saudi Arabia "a pariah" for a few reasons, Khashoggi included. And though he has made some (but perhaps not enough) progress in that department, meeting with and making "concessions" to bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, is both risky and at odds with his campaign vow, claimed The Washington Post editorial board.

"The contrast between professed U.S. principles and U.S. policy would be stark and undeniable," the editorial board argued of a meeting between Biden and bin Salman. "For decades, U.S. presidents have indulged the Saudi regime, based on a sometimes exaggerated sense of its strategic importance. How much longer?"

It's actually an opportunity

Others, however, believe that a meeting (even a reluctant one), could be a "surprising opportunity" for both Washington and Riyadh — that is, if "both sides will take it."

Writing for Politico, the Atlantic Council's Daniel Shapiro and the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies' Mark Dubowitz argued that Biden's known skepticism of the Saudis perhaps affords him an edge at strengthening "bipartisan support in Congress and among the American people for the principle that this complicated, yet vital, relationship is worth preserving." Stabilizing the U.S.-Saudi partnership is mutually beneficial for both parties, and "should lead Biden and the Saudi leadership to embrace a framework to recognize and advance their respective core strategic interests," they added.

Though the "Khashoggi murder will continue to hang heavily over this relationship, as it should," Biden and the Saudis — MBS included — could use this visit as both an opportunity to credit Riyadh for the "dramatic social reforms" it has implemented, as well as a chance to push recent human rights advances even further, respectively.

He's just being realistic

Yes, Biden is essentially violating his campaign vow by visiting with both the kingdom and bin Salman, but — let's face it — he's just being realistic, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Middle East policy Andrew Exum opined recently for The Atlantic.

"Biden, for his part, is sacrificing his values today in the interests of something we haven't seen much of in the past two decades: realism," Exum said. "And as unpopular as it may be among people I respect, I'm okay with that."

There's also the fact that the U.S. can only do so much, especially once energy is brought into the mix. "Biden may have been sincere in his desire to incorporate values in his foreign policy," columnist Steven Cook mused for Foreign Policy, "but the bottom line is that there is little he can do to compel authoritarians bent on political control to respect human rights, and even less so when said authoritarians are sitting on top of a lot of oil."

Biden isn't visiting Riyadh to celebrate the "new dynamism enveloping the country," Cook wrote. "He is going because of Saudi Arabia's oil, which was always the basis of the U.S.-Saudi bilateral relationship. And the price Mohammed bin Salman is commanding for his help is a cordial visit from the man who once vowed to make him a pariah." It was always going to be that way, Cook said.

Further, "the U.S. needs allies in rough neighborhoods," The Wall Street Journal editorial board argued Wednesday. That means "Biden is right to try to patch up relations, even if it means offending his party's left."

If he's going to do it, there should be set terms

By meeting with MBS, Biden runs the risk of unintentionally vindicating Saudi leaders and lending them "instant credibility on a global stage," posited Lama Fakih, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch. But if he insists on doing so, the president should at least secure certain human rights-related commitments from Saudi authorities prior to this visit, human rights groups have urged. Suggested pledges include the release of all detained dissidents and the end of "arbitrary" travel bans on rights activists and U.S. citizens, among others.

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
The Week

Where the war in Ukraine stands

Russian forces are close to seizing total control of Luhansk Oblast while Ukrainian sources warn that their troops in the Donbas are outgunned and taking heavy casualties. Here's everything you need to know:. Was Ukraine expected to hold out for this long in the east?. In the weeks leading up...
POLITICS
The Guardian

UN urged to impose travel ban on Taliban leadership over oppression of women

Human rights groups are urging the UN to end a Trump-era waiver that allows Taliban members most responsible for the oppression of women in Afghanistan to travel abroad. In a test for the international community’s willingness to isolate the Taliban, critics argue that those Taliban members curtailing women’s right to leave their homes within Afghanistan should at the minimum be banned from leaving their country.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Anonymous White House official admits Biden aides are 'tapped out' after a long few years as president faces a shakeup of staff before the midterms

White House aides are leaving the administration before the fall midterms as one top official said that many staffers are simply 'tapped out.'. The Hill Newspaper reported Thursday on the burnout being felt inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as President Joe Biden has had to deal with a pandemic, a war, rising inflation, a baby formula shortage, among other things, after 17 months in office, and for some staff, a year or more on the campaign trail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Rolling Stone

‘We Thought They Were Dead. They Never Made It Back’: Two American Fighters Captured by Russia in Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. Two American volunteers fighting in Ukraine appear to have been captured by Russia last week, multiple sources tell Rolling Stone. Both men are U.S. military veterans and volunteered to fight with Ukraine’s International Territorial Defense Force, or foreign legion, according to the sources. A foreign volunteer serving in the unit the two Americans were accompanying provided specific details about the incident that led to their capture during a battle near Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, on June 9th. The volunteer spoke to Rolling Stone on condition that his name and nationality not be revealed. “Our...
MILITARY
The Week

Report: Trump could face a contested primary in 2024

At least 15 Republicans are laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential bid, and some of them might enter the race even if former President Trump runs, The Washington Post reports. Candidates involved in what the Post calls the "shadow campaign" for the 2024 nomination are meeting with donors, making...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohammed Bin Salman
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
The Week

Russia is reportedly tapping weak troop reserves, separatist conscripts to replenish Ukraine forces

"Russia is using its overmatch in force ratio and artillery to gradually seize territory in and around Sievierodonetsk," one of Ukraine's last strongholds in eastern Luhansk oblast, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update Sunday. Russia's ceaseless shelling and ground assaults are taking a heavy toll on Ukrainian forces, and Sievierodonetsk, its twin city Lysychansk, and the entire Luhansk region could fall within a few weeks, a senior Pentagon official said Sunday.
MILITARY
The Week

U.S. says it captured a senior ISIS leader in Syria ground operation

The U.S.-led military coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq announced the capture of a senior ISIS leader during a ground raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday. "The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group's top leaders in Syria," the coalition said in a statement. U.S. forces suffered no injuries, a U.S. defense official told ABC News.
MILITARY
The Week

Luttig: I would have 'laid my body across the road' before allowing Pence to overturn election

Former federal Judge J. Michael Luttig delivered strong testimony during the third public Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday, telling investigators that if former President Donald Trump had succeeded in pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, it would have been "the first constitutional crisis since the founding of the republic." "The declaration of Donald Trump as the next president would have plunged America into what I believe, would have been tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis in America," Luttig testified. The former judge, a conservative legal icon who advised Pence about his Jan. 6 duties, also said he would have...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

Ukraine's EU application just got a 'major boost'

The European Commission on Friday recommended candidate status for Ukraine in its quest to become a member of the European Union, formally kicking off an accession process "that normally lasts longer than a decade," The New York Times writes.  Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union's executive body, said the commission's recommendation is "of course on the understanding that the country will carry out a number of further reforms." "In the view of the commission, Ukraine has clearly demonstrated the country's aspiration and the country's determination to live up to European values and standards," she said.  "We all know that Ukrainians are...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salman Of Saudi Arabia#Human Rights Watch#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Washington Post#Coul
The Week

Bear markets, explained

That growl you just heard? It's the sound of a "bear market." Stocks on the S&P 500 dipped into bear territory this week when the index closed with prices at 21 percent below their recent high from January. Bear markets are "fairly common," says the Money Watch column at CBS...
STOCKS
The Week

French voters head to polls for 1st round of parliamentary elections

French voters headed to the polls Sunday to elect a new National Assembly. President Emmanuel Macron, who defeated right-winger Marine Le Pen to win a second five-year term in April, hopes to gain a strong mandate, while leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon aims to become prime minister. Macron's centrist coalition, Ensemble...
WORLD
The Week

Biden's fight with oil companies over high gas prices

President Biden on Wednesday sent a letter to leading oil refiners calling for them to produce more gasoline and dial back record profits to help bring down fuel prices, which have been soaring since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Biden said oil companies' profits have tripled since the war triggered sanctions against Russian oil and disrupted global supply. "The crunch that families are facing deserves immediate action," Biden wrote. "Your companies need to work with my administration to bring forward concrete, near-term solutions that address the crisis."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Week

John Eastman, lawyer who pushed Pence to overturn election, sought pardon after Jan. 6

John Eastman, the attorney who repeatedly claimed former Vice President Mike Pence had the power to overturn the 2020 election, suggested not long after the Capitol riot that he receive a presidential pardon, the Jan. 6 committee revealed during its third public hearing on Thursday. The panel on Thursday shared video testimony from top White House adviser and lawyer Eric Herschmann, who said Eastman kept pushing for a way to overturn President Biden's win. "And I said to him, 'Are you out of your effing mind?'" Herschmann told the committee of the pair's conversation. After urging Eastman to focus instead on an...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

Biden denounces 'lies' about 'reckless spending' in speech to AFL-CIO

President Biden brandished his pro-union bona fides and denounced Republican criticisms of his spending policies during a speech delivered to the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations' quadrennial convention in Philadelphia on Tuesday. According to its website, the AFL-CIO is a federation of 57 unions representing over 12 million workers. The president told the crowd he intends to be "the most pro-union president in history." He also touted his appointment of former union leader Marty Walsh as secretary of labor. Biden drew laughs when he joked that Walsh, who speaks with a thick Boston accent, would eventually "learn how...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Week

Russia's growing Ukraine occupation partisan resistance problem

Russia is making slow, bloody progress in its campaign to capture Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. But Moscow's invasion of Ukraine was not popular in the country, and even many previously pro-Kremlin Ukrainians are outraged to see Russian forces and their allies flatten entire cities and commit war crimes against other Ukrainians.
POLITICS
The Week

Everything we learned from the 3rd Jan. 6 hearing

On Thursday, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack held its third public hearing, this time focusing on attempts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence into overturning the 2020 presidential election results. Here's everything you need to know:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy