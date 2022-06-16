ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

EXCLUSIVE: Lancôme Collaborates With Richard Orlinski

By Jennifer Weil
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IF4b8_0gCUvC7O00

Click here to read the full article.

FLOWER POWER: Lancôme is going pop with its latest collaboration, tapping the French artist Richard Orlinski who has riffed on the house’s signature rose emblem for a limited-edition project due out in September.

Orlinski, the top-selling contemporary French artist, has gleaned inspiration from pop culture and nature. He’s best known for his animal sculptures in eye-catching, lush colors.

More from WWD

Orlinski told WWD he was drawn to working with the Lancôme rose for numerous reasons.

“It is a rose rich in history and has been part of the heritage of this brand for 85 years,” he said. “It is a rose with many facets: It is feminine, complex, essential. I decided to reinvent it, to give it an extraordinary, unexpected and precious side, like a jewel.”

Orlinksi crafted 3D rose creations that come in a trio of different hues — white, yellow and pink gold. They will adorn various Lancôme product packaging.

“Lancôme is a brand that has a love for French craftsmanship and its know-how. We share this commitment that is close to my heart,” Orlinski said. “It is also my first collaboration with a beauty brand, and therefore a new challenge for me.

“I think beauty is an art form. Also, I don’t impose any limits on myself, and I like to be where I am unexpected,” he continued. “What also drives me is the democratization of art, making it accessible. And I am delighted to be associated with such a generous brand as Lancôme.

“As I often say, a collaboration is like a marriage, and I think this one is really successful — especially since Lancôme is a brand that generates a positive effect and wants to remove constraints, just like me,” Orlinski explained.

“I don’t impose any constraints on myself, and I feel free to be able to exhibit my works anywhere in the world and, in particular, in unusual places. I am a lover of art in all its forms.”

The artist was appointed Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters in France last year. He has 4.5 million fans on Instagram.

FOR MORE, SEE:

EXCLUSIVE: Lancôme to Inaugurate Rose Domain in Grasse

EXCLUSIVE: Lancôme x Emily in Paris Capsule Set to Drop

Lancôme Teams Up With NAACP for Scholarship Fund

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Zandra Rhodes, John Fluevog and the Good Vibrations of Their New Line

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — From the moment, decades ago, that Zandra Rhodes bought her first pair of “mad, green suede Fluevog platforms,” she was hooked on the jazzy styles that have been around since 1970. “It was one of my wonderful customers who introduced me to Fluevogs. I wore my first pair with a green velvet suit. They are way-out classics, and far more comfortable than they look,” said the designer, who earlier this this month unveiled her first collaboration with the Canadian footwear designer John Fluevog.More from WWDZandra Rhodes RTW Fall 2020Zandra Rhodes, 50 Years of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Browns Focus Continues to Support London’s New and Emerging Designers

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Browns continue to support young fashion designers. The boutique “Browns Focus: Series Two” will spotlight seven fashion designers including Ahluwalia, Bethany Williams, Feben, Namacheko, Nicholas Daley, Selasi and Wales Bonner. More from WWDBethany Williams RTW Spring 2021Backstage at Bethany Williams Men's Fall 2020Browns does Berlin Each designer has curated an exclusive capsule collection for the brand that’s available from Thursday online and in-store at Browns East. The London boutique has partnered with Black-owned art space Home by Ronan Mckenzie and R.O.T.A., which stands for Representation on the Agenda, a Browns-created community with a mission to achieve...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Etnia Barcelona Marks Anniversary With Azul ‘Heritage’ Collection

Click here to read the full article. Etnia Barcelona is celebrating its 20-year anniversary with an all-blue heritage collection. Made up of four styles, the Azul Etina, or Etnia Blue, heritage collection frames are made with natural Mazzucchelli acetate and HD mineral lenses, offering the wearer a unique visual experience.More from WWDA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Silmo Paris Eyewear Trade ShowAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Oversize models feature large temple tips decorated with gold. One side features the font exclusively created for the firm’s 20th anniversary, while the other bears a symbol: an eye with rays of light, an eye with lashes, an...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lauder Promotes Amber Garrison, Corey Reese

Click here to read the full article. The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.-owned Origins and Bumble and bumble have new heads. Amber Garrison will become the global brand president of Origins, and Corey Reese has been promoted to senior vice president, general manager, Bumble and bumble. The promotions take effect July 1, and both will report to Jane Hertzmark Hudis, executive group president.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The reshuffling comes as both skin care and hair care show no signs of abatement. “Origins and Bumble and bumble are very strategic...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Contemporary Art#Arts And Letters#Flower Power#French#Wwd Inside Mecca Brands
WWD

Buzzy Beauty Brands

Click here to read the full article. The dream of an indelible unicorn tattoo became a reality at Cosmoprof Bologna’s recent session this spring, thanks to Prinker. The trade show displayed a host of innovative brands, also including Réduit Boost, Beesline and Oquist. Here, a look at those. PrinkerMore from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy' Temporary tattoos aren’t just for kids anymore. That’s thanks to Prinker, a compact, light device enabling the creation of durable yet easy-to-wash-off tattoos in color or black-and-white, at home or in...
SKIN CARE
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red Alexandre Vauthier Cutout Dress at ‘Spiderhead’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Jurnee Smollett went with a daring red carpet look for the premiere of her new film “Spiderhead.” The actress attended the New York screening of the Netflix movie Wednesday night wearing a dress from Alexandre Vauthier’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Smollett’s look was a red, crystal-embellished cutout dress, which she paired with black pumps from Christian Louboutin and De Beers jewelry. The look was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion Smollett joined costar Miles...
MOVIES
Parents Magazine

How Juneteenth Music Expresses Black Freedom

When enslaved Africans were forced to toil on plantations, on ships, and in almost every type of U.S. labor imaginable, it was music that was both a call for—a guide to—their own freedom. "As we look at the history of Black people in America, music has always been...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
NAACP
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
WWD

Walmart Raises Wages for Pharmacy Employees

Click here to read the full article. Walmart continues to invest in its workforce.  The mass-channel merchant said Thursday that it was increasing hourly wages of more than 36,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians. The changes are effective this week and bring the average hourly wage to more than $20 an hour. More from WWDDior Cruise 2023Markarian x Summersalt DinnerBackstage at Soulland Men's Spring 2023 “This is the second time we’ve made significant wage investments for this group of associates in the past year, after also increasing their pay last August. That’s by design,” read a Walmart blog post written by Kevin...
ECONOMY
WWD

Amazon Is Having a Huge Sale on Beauty Products Today — Shop the Top 22 Deals Now.

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been waiting for your favorite beauty products to go on sale, it’s time to fill up your cart, because Amazon is offering some steep discounts right now. Our fingers are crossed that these discounts are the types of beauty deals we’ll be seeing during Amazon Prime Day next month, which spans July 12 and 13. And for this year’s Amazon Prime Day, we’re expecting serious steals in both the fashion and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Showing Up for Juneteenth

Click here to read the full article. Sunday marks Juneteenth and though some brands are still navigating how to recognize the newly minted federal holiday, others are finding meaningful ways to support it. Juneteenth, which falls — and is named for — June 19, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved persons in the U.S.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards The holiday, which has been celebrated by Black families for generations, is now more widely recognized. As such, more of corporate America, including beauty and fashion brands,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Debuts of Milan Men’s Fashion Week: Four Projects to Watch

Click here to read the full article. MILAN —  The men’s fashion week calendar is welcoming a handful of newbies banking on the global visibility offered by the showcase to present their spring collections and projects. From the eco-minded approach of Lessico Familiare and Simon Cracker, to Sease’s charitable bent and Joeone’s celebration of China’s heritage, these are the four debuts to keep an eye on this week. Simon Cracker Simon Cracker, the brand founded and helmed by Simone Botte, is no novice.More from WWDCormio RTW Fall 2022Ambush RTW Fall 2022Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2022 Botte established it in 2010 with a radical...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Fubu Celebrates 30 Years With a Resurgence and Reclaiming of Its Contribution to American Fashion

Click here to read the full article. There is a short list of fashion companies that have achieved 30 years in business, and an even shorter list that can chronicle the impact on culture they’ve had in that span of time quite like Fubu can. One of the originators of urbanwear and streetwear, the New York City-based company achieved more than $350 million in sales and operated as many as 200 freestanding global stores at one point in its story. It has managed numerous collections under its umbrella, like Fubu Platinum and tailoring, explored products like fragrances, was featured in museums...
BUSINESS
WWD

Pharrell Williams’ Humanrace Expands Into Sun Care

Click here to read the full article. Pharrell Williams is making his first foray into sun care.  His product company Humanrace will debut two refillable SPF 30 products, which are both made from mineral-based formulations.  More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 While the products will officially launch for U.S. and European consumers on the brand’s website on July 14, they will be available before then exclusively for attendees of the musician’s music festival, Something in the Water, taking place in Washington, D.C., on Juneteenth weekend, June 17 to 19, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

Missoni’s First Menswear Designs by Filippo Grazioli Bowing at Milan Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Filippo Grazioli always wanted to try his hand at menswear design and he’s eagerly taking this opportunity at Missoni. He’s definitely had good training as the designer reminisced how it was Stone Island chief Carlo Rivetti who was the first to teach him the ins and outs of menswear.  Grazioli, who was named Missoni’s creative director in March, said during a preview interview that he has no intention of overhauling the brand’s pillars and codes, but he’s revisiting them with a youthful flair and is aiming for a sophisticated yet comfortable and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Exclusive: Snap and Vogue to Bring Fashion Virtual Try-ons to Cannes

Click here to read the full article. Snap, in partnership with Vogue, is about to unveil a wave of augmented reality lenses at Cannes Lions that casts some of the latest high fashion runway looks in virtual form, the company told WWD in a new exclusive. The exhibition, titled ”Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body,” will feature a new virtual fashion try-on experience with select pieces from Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Kenneth Ize, Stella McCartney, Richard Quinn, Stella McCartney and Versace. The tech company worked with the design houses on the lenses, and plans to make them available to visitors of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Armani/Silos Stages Exhibition with Magnum Photos

MILAN – Giorgio Armani has long expressed his interest and passion for photography and, coinciding with Milan Men’s Fashion Week, the designer unveiled an exhibition highlighting 10 international photographers. “Magnum Photos – Colors, Places, Faces” was inaugurated on Saturday at the designer’s Silos exhibition space. Curated by Armani...
PHOTOGRAPHY
WWD

The 20 Best Cocktail Dresses to Wear This Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is a time of celebration, so it’s not unusual for a last-minute party to pop up on your calendar. Having a few easy cocktail dresses ready at the back of your closet can help to guarantee that even if a day-of invite comes your way, you’ll have an elegant cocktail dress for any party. The best summer dresses for your cocktail parties should make getting dressed easy, they can be fancy, but...
APPAREL
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Gender-Inclusive Label Ponder.er Scores Yu Prize Top Award

Click here to read the full article. LONDON – Ponder.er, the Hong Kong-based gender-inclusive label founded by Derek Cheng and Alex Po, has been named the winner of this year’s Yu Prize top honor, the Li-Ning Grand Award. The duo beat nine other contestants, who were judged based on the two looks each created for the final, to walk away with a one million renminbi, or $149,000, cash prize, plus a collaboration opportunity with Li-Ning, a slot to showcase at the Sphere showroom in Paris for two seasons, a 12-month mentorship program with OTB Group, retailing at Harrods and promotional support...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

How Beauty Brands Are Celebrating Pride

Click here to read the full article. Beauty brands are taking on new partners — and launching new products — to benefit Pride month. Coty Inc. brands Sally Hansen and Cover Girl have introduced new products and partnerships with GLAAD for Pride. Sally Hansen is debuting four gift sets with its Insta-Dri franchise in a slew of colorways, including in rainbow pride and transgender pride color combinations. Cover Girl products will be sold alongside the Sally Hansen gift sets. Although the partnership is product-focused, it marks Cover Girl’s first time partnering with GLAAD. Sally Hansen has, to date, donated over $400,000...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy