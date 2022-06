New research from the University of New Hampshire shows the Great Bay might be more susceptible to the effects of ocean and coastal acidification during autumn. Scientists know the ocean is getting more acidic as a result of climate change, but it’s still unclear how that will affect coastal waters. But in a recent study, Chris Hunt, a researcher at UNH, looked into the factors that affect the acidity of coastal water bodies, and what happens when ocean water mixes with freshwater.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO