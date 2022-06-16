ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Chips fall in favor of ‘Outreach’ program at golf fundraiser

By Stephanie LaBaff
veronews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Grand Harbor Community Outreach Program closed out their fundraising season with an ace during their 18th annual Outreach Charity Golf Classic and 9 Hole Fun Frolic to fund grants distributed to local charities through the philanthropic program. Returning from a three-year hiatus, golfers happily putted, drove...

veronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
veronews.com

Coming Up! Plant-astic! It’s McKee’s ‘Waterlily Celebration’

Enjoy the kind warmth of a Florida morning by heading to the “Annual Waterlily Celebration” running this Saturday morning and early afternoon at the McKee Botanical Garden. At this event you’ll see more than 300 potted and 100 free-range plants adorning the McKee ponds and waterways. There are more than 80 varieties of water lilies including both night-blooming and day-blooming kinds. But this is more than something pretty to look at – these plants help oxygenate the water. Moreover, they provide food and shelter to fish. During your visit, be sure to head to the Historic Hall of Giants to view the “17th Annual Waterlily Photo Contest.” The categories of photos include color, black and white, and manipulated. Visitors to the photo contest exhibition will have the opportunity to vote for the “People’s Choice” award. Winning photos, including the People’s Choice and those chosen by a panel of judges, will be featured on the McKee’s website. Admission to the McKee is $15 general, $13 for seniors and youth 13 to 17 years, and $10 for children 2 to 12 years. Of course, McKee members as well as children younger than 2 are admitted free. The Annual Waterlily Celebration runs 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, June 18. Regular hours for the McKee Botanical Garden are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The McKee Botanical Garden is at 350 U.S. 1, Vero Beach. Call 772-794-0601 or visit McKeeGarden.org.
VERO BEACH, FL
inflorida.com

First Annual International Yoga Day Fest in Jupiter

JUPITER, FL – June 16, 2022 – Come join Ignite Your Sunshine at Jupiter's 1st Annual International Yoga Day Fest on June 21st from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Join them for a full day of yoga, a local vendor market, great food, live music & unlimited fun and connection!
JUPITER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
County
Indian River County, FL
City
Gifford, FL
Indian River County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Golf, FL
veronews.com

Will new law help curb rate hikes for property insurance?

Whether a new state law passed during a May special session of the legislature will do anything to bring rate relief to island homeowners facing soaring property insurance premiums is still unknown, but local insurance professionals are cautiously optimistic that the reforms – when they kick in – will make a meaningful difference.
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Builder accused of stealing thousands from customers

A builder's license has been suspended in Indian River County after several customers spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, and their homes were never completed. "It's supposed to be a house," Yolanda Allen-Bell told WPTV. Allen-Bell has one thing in common with a group of other Indian River County residents...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Fundraising#Hospice#Golf Ball#Poverty#Charity#The Outreach Program#Ghcop
cbs12.com

Funeral services set for FWC officer

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Funeral services have been set for the officer who was killed in a crash involving a wrong way driver in St. Lucie County. The crash occurred on June 9, when a woman driving a Kia collided head-on with Kyle Patterson's vehicle at S. Header Canal Road and Okeechobee Road.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
martincountymessenger.com

If they come in three, then this round is done

- Martin County was in the news last week following a fatal hit and run involving a motorcycle and semi truck. Less than seven days later, there have already been two more fatal accidents. The first occurred on June 8 at 11:47 p.m. at mile marker 312 on FM 1208.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
fox35orlando.com

Missing Florida couple in their 80s found dead in ditch

Authorities in Brevard County are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a ditch in the Rockledge area. Investigators do not suspect any criminal activity but believe these were accidental deaths, possibly related to extreme heat.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
veronews.com

Police: Man traps four people in home by drilling door shut

SEBASTIAN — A 32-year-old man who police said drilled a door shut – trapping four people inside a home – was jailed last week. Christopher Eugene Amoretti, of the 900 block of Louisiana Avenue, Sebastian, was charged with three counts of false imprisonment, felony possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest without violence and trespassing. Amoretti was held Wednesday at the Indian River County Jail on $22,500 bond.
SEBASTIAN, FL
treasurecoast.com

Statement from the City of Port St. Lucie regarding Waste Pro’s Notice of Intent to Appeal

Statement from the City of Port St. Lucie regarding Waste Pro’s Notice of Intent to Appeal. Earlier this month, a Judge ordered Waste Pro to make its best efforts to comply with its contractual obligations to the City and its residents. The ruling was clear: Waste Pro, to the best of its ability, should do the job it has contractually agreed and is being paid to do.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy