Conscious conception and fertility. This is a highly sensitive topic for many women but one I feel should be discussed more openly. Fertility struggles are emotionally very challenging. Whether you are having trouble conceiving and/or taking a pregnancy to full term, it is a painful experience—especially if becoming a mother is something you deeply desire in your life. There are times when there may be a medical issue or another force beyond our control affecting our journey to motherhood. There are also times when factors like timing, our environment, or stress could be causing bumps in the road.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO