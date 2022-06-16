ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel's 'Ironheart' Receives Promising Updates Regarding Cast Members

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel‘s upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart introduces several members to its cast and officially begins filming. According to reports, Manny Montana has joined the cast comprised of Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross and Dominique Thorne, the latter...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 1

