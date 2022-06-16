ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US OPEN ’22: A quiz covering more than a century of golf

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — It’s time for the U.S. Open and the...

Fitzpatrick a winner again at Brookline as US Open champion

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick is a champion again at The Country Club. And this time he has one of the grandest trophies in golf. Fitzpatrick delivered all the clutch shots on the back nine at Brookline in a terrific battle with Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler ahead of him. He seized control with a two-shot swing on the 15th and closed it out with a shot onto the green from a fairway bunker. Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Amateur at Brookline in 2013. He joins Jack Nicklaus as the only men to win a U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open on the same course.
Oh, so, close, Zalatoris finishes 2nd in yet another major

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The putt slid an inch — make that a millimeter — outside the left edge of the cup. Will Zalatoris let go of the putter and it slid behind his left shoulder. He kneeled to the ground, bounced his hands off the turf then cupped them over his face. That’s what agony looks like on a golf course. And even if it feels certain that Zalatoris will win a major one day — probably soon — Sunday at the U.S. Open was the most excruciating of his ever-growing list of close calls. His miss on the 18th green left him one shot from a playoff with the champion, Matt Fitzpatrick. At age 25, Zalatoris has now finished 2nd in three majors in the span of less than 15 months.
