Ukraine finds itself outnumbered as Russia advances in the Donbas
U.S. Gen. Mark Milley says Ukraine faces a shortfall of weapons and troops while battling Russia's latest offensive.
U.S. Gen. Mark Milley says Ukraine faces a shortfall of weapons and troops while battling Russia's latest offensive.
of course Russia can only pick on a neighboring state with a quarter of its Armed Forces, what a bunch of pansies. good job Ukraine for holding your own at standing up against your imperialistic communist neighbors trying to seize your lands and resources as their own.
Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.orghttps://www.weku.org
Comments / 12