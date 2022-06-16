ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Facing $900 Million Legal Fight Over Alleged Battery ‘Throttling’

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple has been hit with a legal claim for over $900 million in the U.K. over allegations that the firm was secretly “throttling” iPhones. Consumer rights campaigner Justin Gutmann has filed a...

insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Changes Course: Warns Of Huge Delivery Wave Ahead

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hoped to ease the ridiculousness that comes at the end of each quarter for Tesla and its employees. However, he may not have expected the closures at Giga Shanghai, and, like most automakers, Tesla is working hard to battle against the chip shortage and supply chain constraints.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Competition Law#Software Update
Autoblog

Audi files trademark lawsuit against Chinese EV maker Nio

BERLIN — Volkswagen's Audi has filed a lawsuit in a Munich court against Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio over an alleged infringement of Audi's trademark rights, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday. According to Audi, Nio's decision to name two of its models ES6 and infringes Audi's trademark for...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Cheap EV Batteries Are Nearly Ready

Elon Musk says Panasonic's new 4680 batteries are absolutely critical to unlocking a cheaper, $25,000 EV. We've heard that from Musk before, and the saga of these cheaper, more powerful Panasonic batteries has been thoroughly documented. Musk, sometimes known for "just saying things," will at the very least have the batteries he needs to get Tesla's cheaper EVs up and running very soon.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Why India’s electric cars will eat Tesla’s lunch

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars,” Elon Musk recently tweeted, in response to a question about its plans for India. Like some other things Musk has been saying of late, this did not reflect reality.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Walmart ‘Cancels’ Mike Lindell’s MyPillow, Leaving Him Raging

Walmart has given MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s products the boot from its shelves nationwide. In a phone interview with The Daily Beast on Wednesday night, the pillow tycoon alleged that a Walmart executive in a Wednesday meeting told him that MyPillow’s marquee pillow products were no longer “rated” above four stars. “You guys are just canceling us,” Lindell recalled telling the Walmart executive, who he says “smirked” at him. That Lindell said, left him fuming, adding that he then slammed his laptop closed, effectively ending the meeting with the Walmart executive. “Due to cancel culture!” Lindell told The Daily Beast, insisting that was the reason Walmart took his pillows out of its stores. “We are up to like about 8,000 pillows a week,” the pillow maven continued, claiming that sales were up across the board at Walmart. The incident made Lindell ready to wage war against the superstore. “You should go in there [Walmart] and see the pillows that are made in China, and all their pillows are made overseas,” he declared. A Walmart spokesperson confirmed Lindell’s claim that his pillows are being taken off the shelves, telling The Hill: “While we are no longer carrying them in stores, MyPillow products continue to be available on Walmart.com.” (A Walmart representative didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.)
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Furious

His detractors will see a lack of fair play, while his fans will give him reason. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers.
INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Here’s why Bloomberg thinks Volkswagen’s EV sales will overtake Tesla’s by 2024

According to a comprehensive report published this morning by research firm Bloomberg Intelligence, Tesla will hold its global crown for EV sales for the next 18 months but will then be usurped by Volkswagen electric vehicles. The full BEV outlook report predicts that many legacy automakers will lag in sales through 2025, but Volkswagen is on track to overtake Tesla’s production volume by 2024.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Lego to Invest Over $1 Billion in U.S. Brick Plant

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Toymaker Lego on Wednesday said it will invest more than $1 billion in a factory in the United States to shorten supply chains and keep up with growing demand for its coloured plastic bricks in one of its biggest markets. The factory in Chesterfield County, Virginia, will...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
teslarati.com

Nikola continues dramatic turnaround with EV battery cell production plans

Nikola Motor Corp. is continuing its dramatic turnaround just eleven months after its founder and CEO was indicted on three counts of fraud. The company announced plans to manufacture its own battery cells by 2024, but only if market conditions and sourcing was openly available to Nikola, CFO Kim Brady said.
BUSINESS
