Apple Facing $900 Million Legal Fight Over Alleged Battery ‘Throttling’

Walmart has given MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s products the boot from its shelves nationwide. In a phone interview with The Daily Beast on Wednesday night, the pillow tycoon alleged that a Walmart executive in a Wednesday meeting told him that MyPillow’s marquee pillow products were no longer “rated” above four stars. “You guys are just canceling us,” Lindell recalled telling the Walmart executive, who he says “smirked” at him. That Lindell said, left him fuming, adding that he then slammed his laptop closed, effectively ending the meeting with the Walmart executive. “Due to cancel culture!” Lindell told The Daily Beast, insisting that was the reason Walmart took his pillows out of its stores. “We are up to like about 8,000 pillows a week,” the pillow maven continued, claiming that sales were up across the board at Walmart. The incident made Lindell ready to wage war against the superstore. “You should go in there [Walmart] and see the pillows that are made in China, and all their pillows are made overseas,” he declared. A Walmart spokesperson confirmed Lindell’s claim that his pillows are being taken off the shelves, telling The Hill: “While we are no longer carrying them in stores, MyPillow products continue to be available on Walmart.com.” (A Walmart representative didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.)

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO