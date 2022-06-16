Cooking Mama: Cuisine!

The Quarry is the latest narrative horror title from SuperMassive Games, the makers of Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology. The Quarry takes place on the final night of summer camp, after the campers have gone home and the counselors are left alone. One of the collectibles in the game are the Tarot cards, which can be found throughout the game, if you know where to look. For those of you looking to get the "Decked Out" achievement/trophy for collecting all of the Tarot cards, you will need to do it in a single playthrough without chapter select. If you use Chapter select, every collectible after that point will need to be collected again. For that reason, take it slow and try not rush, or you might accidentally trigger a cutscene and miss a card. There are 22 Tarot cards in total. Spoilers ahead.

