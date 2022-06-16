ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Cooking Mama: Cuisine!

Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Cooking...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

The Greatest Thing #1

It’s the first day of sophomore year, and now that Winifred’s two best (and only) friends have transferred to a private school, she must navigate high school on her own. But she isn’t alone for long. In art class, she meets two offbeat students, Oscar and April. The three bond through clandestine sleepovers, thrift store shopping, and zine publishing. Winifred is finally breaking out of her shell, but there’s one secret she can’t bear to admit to April and Oscar, or even to herself—and this lie is threatening to destroy her newfound friendships.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Gamespot

Judge Dredd Megazine #445 - Meg 445

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The lawman's battle against criminal head honcho the Red Queen comes to a finale in "Regicide"; a vigilante stalks Badrock in Lawless: "Ballots Over Badrock"; there's a race against time in Death Cap; Nia turns to Armitage one last time in the final part of Diamond Dogs III; and Psi-Judge Anderson is back and facing disciplinary procedures in "Dissolution." Plus there's the usual interviews, features, and in the bagged graphic novel there's a complete Anderson adventure in the Cursed Earth in "The Dead Run!"
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Undiscovered Country: Destiny Man #1

The greatest villain of the UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY is the mysterious DESTINY MAN, the dark god of the plains, the conqueror who believes he is destined to rule the New America. Now, in this special issue, dive into the insanity of his past and learn why his ultimate destiny...is to rule it ALL!
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Mama#Screenshots#Food Drink
Gamespot

Poinpy Beginner Tips, Best Equipment, And Golden Seed Farming

Poinpy is the latest game from Downwell creator, Ojiro Fumoto, and it was recently announced and released on Netflix’s mobile gaming platform. Similar to Downwell, Poinpy is an absolutely adorable yet challenging puzzle platformer. You control a tiny dinosaur to gather fruit combinations/recipes to feed a giant feline monster behind your literal tail.
RECIPES
Gamespot

Every Pixar Movie Ranked By Metacritic

Since 1995, Pixar has been producing some of the top animated movies in the industry. Even Pixar's "bad movies" aren't that bad when compared to all the other CG animated films out there. With Lightyear arriving in theaters, it's time to look at every feature movie that's come out of...
MOVIES
Gamespot

The Quarry Tarot Card Locations

The Quarry is the latest narrative horror title from SuperMassive Games, the makers of Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology. The Quarry takes place on the final night of summer camp, after the campers have gone home and the counselors are left alone. One of the collectibles in the game are the Tarot cards, which can be found throughout the game, if you know where to look. For those of you looking to get the "Decked Out" achievement/trophy for collecting all of the Tarot cards, you will need to do it in a single playthrough without chapter select. If you use Chapter select, every collectible after that point will need to be collected again. For that reason, take it slow and try not rush, or you might accidentally trigger a cutscene and miss a card. There are 22 Tarot cards in total. Spoilers ahead.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy