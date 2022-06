It’s the second year since the US declared Juneteenth a federal holiday; a measure that was long overdue. But here we are. Juneteenth is a portmanteau of “June” and “nineteenth.” Black Americans across the country observe it in numerous ways; which we did long before the US government finally decided to recognize it. Some of us attend barbecues, concerts, and parades. Some turn up at clubs and block parties. Others spend the day solemnly reflecting on what we’ve suffered as a people, and what the future might hold.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO