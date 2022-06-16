ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Harem Life of Peerless Swordsmen

Gamespot
 3 days ago

Gamespot

Tales of Fire

We have no news or videos for Tales of Fire. Sorry!
COMICS
Gamespot

Judge Dredd Megazine #445 - Meg 445

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The lawman's battle against criminal head honcho the Red Queen comes to a finale in "Regicide"; a vigilante stalks Badrock in Lawless: "Ballots Over Badrock"; there's a race against time in Death Cap; Nia turns to Armitage one last time in the final part of Diamond Dogs III; and Psi-Judge Anderson is back and facing disciplinary procedures in "Dissolution." Plus there's the usual interviews, features, and in the bagged graphic novel there's a complete Anderson adventure in the Cursed Earth in "The Dead Run!"
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Revealed As Name Of Remake Part 2, Part Of A Trilogy

The sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake was shown as part of Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 anniversary celebration. To end the stream, Square Enix provided our first look at Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the official title for what was previously known as Remake Part 2. It's coming next winter on PlayStation 5, and you can watch the debut trailer and check out some screenshots below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Watch Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Stream

The Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary livestream starts today at 3 PM PT, which is less than half an hour away. The event will be relatively short, running for only 10 minutes, but Square Enix is hyping it up. The publisher has promised it will feature a lot of information about the sub-series. We don't know what we'll hear--if anything--about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, but there's a chance it will show up, while rumors also suggest that Crisis Core could make an appearance in some capacity. Final Fantasy VII Remake, meanwhile, still isn't available on Xbox, so there's a broad range of announcements that we could hear about. Below, we've rounded up the details you need to know about the FF7 25th anniversary broadcast, including the start time, what to expect, and how to watch it live.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Bloodline: Heroes Of Lithas Is A Card-Based RPG All About Lineage

In Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas, players establish a legacy in a fantasy world where your progeny inherit the abilities that came before them. The player's goal in the game is to become the leader of the City of Light, the High Guardian, in the world of Lithas. This is done by expanding your influence over various parts of the city with the help of your children and your champions' children.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GameSpot Presents The GameSpot Mobile Show, Coming In September

GameSpot is thrilled to announce the first-ever GameSpot Mobile Show. Coming this September, we'll be hosting a livestreamed event that puts the spotlight on the latest and greatest games for iOS and Android devices. The showcase will feature a wide variety of games from different genres, and you can expect...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#363) - June 17, 2022

It's the end of the week and that means we have one more Wordle guide to do before the weekend comes around. The puzzle on June 17 is by no means difficult, and as long as players use a solid starting word, they should get the answer before their six guesses are up. If you're struggling or afraid you might not get the answer, then you can read our full guide on the June 17 Wordle below.
Gamespot

Undiscovered Country: Destiny Man #1

The greatest villain of the UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY is the mysterious DESTINY MAN, the dark god of the plains, the conqueror who believes he is destined to rule the New America. Now, in this special issue, dive into the insanity of his past and learn why his ultimate destiny...is to rule it ALL!
COMICS
Gamespot

Star Trek: The Mirror War - Sisko #1

The spotlight turns to Benjamin Sisko in this one-shot set in the Mirror Universe of Star Trek: The Next Generation! Expand upon the world of The Mirror War! When Benjamin Sisko is tasked with taking out Intendant Kira Nerys' political rival at a very public party, things quickly escalate from tense to dangerous when another figure from Sisko's past makes a dark appearance!
TV SERIES
Gamespot

The Tough Part Of Delicious Last Course Was Making It Work With Cuphead

At the end of June, Studio MDHR will no longer be haunted. That's when the studio is finally releasing its Cuphead downloadable content expansion, Delicious Last Course. First announced in 2018, the DLC started as a series of ideas that didn't make it into the original game; things like homages to games and classic cartoons, or inspirations such as the ghostly Cuphead character known as the Legendary Chalice. As studio director and executive producer Maja Moldenhauer explained, they were ideas the developers just couldn't let go--even if it would eventually take five years to realize them.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Minecraft Lightyear DLC Out Now With Buzz Crashing On Alien Planet

Mojang collaborated with Disney to release a Lightyear DLC for Minecraft Bedrock. The DLC walks the player through Buzz's origin story and his crash landing on an alien planet. There will be five different missions set in diverse environments, from the jungle to mines. Other than beating up enemies, players...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Bilbili's Artery Gear: Fusion Is A Turn-Based Mobile Gacha Game

Bilibili continues to expand its multimedia empire with a new mobile game: Artery Gear: Fusion. It's a gacha game featuring chibi-style sprites, "mech girls" as battle units, turn-based combat, and from a peek at the trailer--lots of VFX effects. Artery Gear: Fusion aesthetically feels like a combination of popular mobile...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

FFVII Remake Intergrade Is Steam Deck Verified, Releases June 17

PC players and those with the elusive Steam Deck, rejoice. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is arriving on Steam on June 17, and the Steam page is already live. This doesn't mark the first time FFVII Remake Intergrade departs from being a PlayStation exclusive. FFVII Remake Intergrade was a PlayStation exclusive for around six months after launch, but did arrive in the Epic Games storefront on December 2021.
VIDEO GAMES

