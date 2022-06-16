ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Day dates confirmed: here's when the summer sale begins

By Brendan Griffiths
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

The Amazon Prime Day summer sale is coming once again this summer and it's actually fairly close. So if you've had a few purchases in mind lately it might be worth holding on that little bit longer, just in case you find it on sale next month.

When is Prime Day 2022?

This year, Amazon Prime Day will take place July 12 and July 13 2022, continuing the modern trend of a two-day event for the summer sale. In the US, the sale will begin at 3am EDT, while in the UK, you'll see deals come online at midnight.

Amazon has said that early deals will actually start much sooner, on June 21. But will those deals possibly be even cheaper come Prime Day proper? We'll endeavor to find out for you so you can avoid buyer's remorse.

Items set to go on sale just a few days from now include various Echo speakers, Kindles, Fire TV sticks, and Amazon's own range of Fire TVs. By the time we're onto the official Prime Day sale, we expect these to be the best prices of the year as is usually standard for Amazon devices in this event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcBPo_0gCUrVmn00

Amazon Prime free trial
To take advantage of the best Prime Day deals, you'll need to be a Prime member. Fortunately, you can get a 30-day free trial which will unlock all the deals for you.

Prime membership also unlocks free (and fast) delivery, grants access to the excellent Prime Video streaming service and a bunch of other perks. Picking up a trial now will see you through the sale and you can cancel before the 30-days are up if you want. If you want to keep the service on a rolling one-month deal, it's only $14.99/£7.99 a month.

What does Prime Day mean for us here at Android Central? Well, we'll certainly be rounding up the best Prime Day Chromebook deals and Prime Day Android phone deals . If last year is anything to go by, we feel fairly safe assuming there will be some great Prime Day Fitbit deals too.

Prime Day often sees some really cheap deals on budget phones, especially  Motorolla for some reason. But sometimes we see some of the best Android phones get in on the action too, so with any luck, the S22 series and Pixel 6 models will show up.

Amazon Fire tablets will be front and center, but we're crossing our fingers that decent slates pop up too. Frankly, the sky-high MSRP of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra makes us sad, so we're holding out hope for something big there. There will probably be some decent iPads on offer too if you fancy breaking our hearts.

Elsewhere, smart home tech deals really come out to play on Prime Day. We're not just talking about all the Echo speakers, but smart lighting offers from Philips Hue are a given and connected thermostats, video doorbells and the like are expected too.

We will of course bring you highlights of the best deals throughout the Prime Day sale - after we've had dibs on the best ones first that is!

