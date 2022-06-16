Shots Ring Out at Shreveport Park – Two Men Wounded

PRINCETON, La. -- Speed is a suspected factor in the death early Thursday of a Haughton man, state police said. The one-vehicle crash claimed the life of Geoffrey Davis, 37. Troopers said it happened just after 5 a.m. on state Highway 157 just south of Highway 528. Davis, who was traveling north in his 2013 Dodge Challenger, left the road and hit several trees.

2 DAYS AGO