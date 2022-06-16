Shots Ring Out at Shreveport Park – Two Men Wounded
Tense moments at a Shreveport park on Wednesday night. Shots rang out at AB Palmer Park at Line Avenue and East 79th Street in Cedar Grove. Two teenagers were sitting in a...mykisscountry937.com
Tense moments at a Shreveport park on Wednesday night. Shots rang out at AB Palmer Park at Line Avenue and East 79th Street in Cedar Grove. Two teenagers were sitting in a...mykisscountry937.com
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0