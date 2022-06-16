ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Trio of Razorbacks named Phil Steele Preseason All-Americans; 7 garner All-SEC honors

By UA press release
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark.  Phil Steele Magazine released its Preseason All-American teams Wednesday afternoon, and the Razorbacks were well represented. Three Arkansas standouts have been named Phil Steele Preseason All-Americans and seven were tabbed to Preseason All-SEC recognition, headlined by defensive back Jalen Catalon’s first-team All-America distinction. Linebacker Bumper Pool and center...

Arkansas begins College World Series run against Stanford

OMAHA, Neb. – The Razorbacks’ run at the College World Series begins on Saturday. Arkansas (43-19), making its third appearance in Omaha in the last four postseasons (2018, 2019 and 2022), opens play at Charles Schwab Field Omaha against Stanford (47-16) at 1 p.m. on ESPN. The Hogs...
OMAHA, NE

