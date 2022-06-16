Trio of Razorbacks named Phil Steele Preseason All-Americans; 7 garner All-SEC honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Phil Steele Magazine released its Preseason All-American teams Wednesday afternoon, and the Razorbacks were well represented. Three Arkansas standouts have been named Phil Steele Preseason All-Americans and seven were tabbed to Preseason All-SEC recognition, headlined by defensive back Jalen Catalon’s first-team All-America distinction. Linebacker Bumper Pool and center...www.ktlo.com
