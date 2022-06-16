ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

US Open 2022: Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be able to compete

Financial World
Financial World
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGFe0_0gCUpE6600
Financial World

The official statement from the organizers of the US Open has arrived regarding the possibility of Russian and Belarusian tennis players to participate in the competition that will begin on August 29th in New York. The USTA has confirmed that the tennis players of the two aforementioned nations will be able to play the last slam of the year albeit with a neutral flag, unlike the one that took place in Wimbledon with the exclusion of athletes.

Together with the other Grand Slams, the ITF, the ATP and the WTA, the USTA which is the organizer of the US Open, while condemning, as it has already done in the past, the unfair and unjustified invasion of 'Ukraine has decided that Medvedev and company will be able to compete.

The USTA's goal will be to collaborate with players and both tours as a platform to promote the humanitarian commitment of the Tennis Plays for Peace program. Among the various initiatives that will be introduced in view of the American slam, also that of continuing and amplifying humanitarian efforts towards Ukraine, including a substantial commitment from a financial point of view.

The details will then be communicated shortly.

The words of USTA President McNulty

Mike McNulty, who is the chairman of the board and president of the USTA released the following words: "Tennis has done a lot through Tennis Plays for Peace for humanitarian support to Ukraine.

Unfortunately, the need for help continues to grow. USTA will respond very soon with a wide range of initiatives that will include significant financial assistance and other programs to further support humanitarian relief and the Ukrainian people."

The current number one of the world ranking Daniil Medvedev, therefore, will be able to defend the title won last edition against Novak Djokovic when he prevented the Serbian from completing the grand slam and gave himself what is currently his only career slam won on four finals played. Daniil Medvedev will be able to defend his title at Fliushing Meadows, won last season against Novak Djokovic.

Source

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic has been let down by ‘shameful’ US Open, says ATP ace

Tennys Sandgren has described the US Open’s lack of support for Novak Djokovic as ‘shameful.’. The US Open confirmed this week that Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete at Flushing Meadows this year. However, Novak Djokovic will still be unable to play due to the...
TENNIS
SFGate

Serena Williams gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon singles

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon, after all. The All England Club announced on Tuesday that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles, marking her return to Grand Slam action after a year away. The owner...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Daniil Medvedev: "I suffer mentally on clay-courts"

Daniil Medvedev needed a convincing victory to send positive signals after the defeat in the final in Hertogenbosch against world number 205 Tim Van Rijthoven, and it was a convincing victory. The current world number one beat Belgian David Goffin 6-3 6-2, easily qualifying for the round of 16 of the Halle tournament.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

Patrick McEnroe sounds off on Rafael Nadal doping rumors

Patrick McEnroe is certain that Rafael Nadal is a clean athlete as he thinks that the Spaniard would have certainly been caught if he was using prohibited substance. For two weeks straight, Nadal was using anaesthetic injections and painkillers to be able to compete at the French Open. After winning...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Tennis Players#Belarusian#Russian#Usta#Wta#American
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is set to miss Wimbledon due to an Achilles injury, per BBC's Russell Fuller. Osaka has been hampered by an Achilles injury since Madrid and she has played only event since. After withdrawing from Rome, Osaka competed at the French Open, where she suffered...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Iga Swiatek: "To break Serena Williams' record was special"

Iga Swiatek is the player with the longest streak of wins on the WTA Tour: there are 35 consecutive wins, overtaking Serena Williams, who stands at 34. Breaking the record for the player with the most Grand Slam titles in the history of women's tennis, and not only, in the Open Era is special for Iga Swiatek, who in an interview with WTA Insider, taken up by Sportskeeda, explains why.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'The real architect of the victory was...'

In the past few hours, Rafael Nadal has made official his participation in Wimbledon. The Spanish phenomenon will fly to London on Monday and will do everything possible to arrive in good shape for the Championships. These first six months of 2022 have given enormous satisfaction to the 36-year-old from Manacor, capable of winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros despite the tremendous pain in his foot.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Iga Swiatek: "Cori Gauff can win a Grand Slam"

Iga Swiatek inherited the top of the WTA rankings after the announcement of Ashleigh Barty's retirement and, to the sound of victories, she has more than consolidated her leadership. The date of Swiatek’s last defeat is sensational: it dates back to February 16th, in Dubai against Ostapenko. Since that...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'If Rafael Nadal has a small chance, he will...', says top coach

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev played two exciting matches at the 2019 and 2020 ATP Finals. In the first, Nadal trailed 5-1 in the final set and fended off a match point in an impressive comeback. A year later, the Spaniard led 6-3, 6-4 against the Russian in the semi-final before failing to serve for victory and experiencing a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 loss in two hours and 35 minutes.
TENNIS
Financial World

Financial World

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about Sports, Movies, Games, Gossip, Economy and Finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy