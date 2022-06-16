US Open 2022: Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be able to compete

Financial World

The official statement from the organizers of the US Open has arrived regarding the possibility of Russian and Belarusian tennis players to participate in the competition that will begin on August 29th in New York. The USTA has confirmed that the tennis players of the two aforementioned nations will be able to play the last slam of the year albeit with a neutral flag, unlike the one that took place in Wimbledon with the exclusion of athletes.

Together with the other Grand Slams, the ITF, the ATP and the WTA, the USTA which is the organizer of the US Open, while condemning, as it has already done in the past, the unfair and unjustified invasion of 'Ukraine has decided that Medvedev and company will be able to compete.

The USTA's goal will be to collaborate with players and both tours as a platform to promote the humanitarian commitment of the Tennis Plays for Peace program. Among the various initiatives that will be introduced in view of the American slam, also that of continuing and amplifying humanitarian efforts towards Ukraine, including a substantial commitment from a financial point of view.

The details will then be communicated shortly.

The words of USTA President McNulty

Mike McNulty, who is the chairman of the board and president of the USTA released the following words: "Tennis has done a lot through Tennis Plays for Peace for humanitarian support to Ukraine.

Unfortunately, the need for help continues to grow. USTA will respond very soon with a wide range of initiatives that will include significant financial assistance and other programs to further support humanitarian relief and the Ukrainian people."

The current number one of the world ranking Daniil Medvedev, therefore, will be able to defend the title won last edition against Novak Djokovic when he prevented the Serbian from completing the grand slam and gave himself what is currently his only career slam won on four finals played. Daniil Medvedev will be able to defend his title at Fliushing Meadows, won last season against Novak Djokovic.

