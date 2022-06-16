Heat advisory for most of Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This will be a long day for sure, the longest day of the year, in fact, because it's the summer solstice!. With it being the official summer kickoff, temperatures will be high around 96. There will be more humidity around, so it will feel like the low 100s.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday morning is encouraging in that it won't be so humid when you walk out the door. The temperatures are still warm, and we are expecting the low 90s again today. We will begin warming up tomorrow, and there is a chance on Friday we hit 100.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – The inaugural AAA Route 66 Road Fest continues this weekend in Tulsa. The fest kicked off last weekend in Oklahoma City. This leads up to the Mother Road’s centennial celebration in 2026. The AAA Route 66 Road Fest takes place Saturday and Sunday at...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sequoyah State Park is in need of fish to feed their otter, Harry. The park posted the plea on Facebook, asking for fresh or frozen fish donations to fill up the freezer. Harry the otter can eat up to 30% of his body weight in...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's Pride Festival is happening this weekend with the biggest Pride parade in its history with extra security in place. Organizers are taking extra steps to make sure events stay safe following the mass shooting at a Saint Francis building as well as the recent threat from a white nationalist group at a Pride event in Idaho.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf held a grand opening for The Village in Owasso on Tuesday. A New Leaf provides job training, life skills, and residential services for people with developmental disabilities and autism to elevate confident independence and self-sufficiency. The Village is a safe and affordable...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Word of a recession is reaching local business owners, like Kode Ransom of Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge. "The main thing is the panic that normally comes with it," said Ransom. He anticipates some changes. "It's just now we have to scale back and so...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The USA BMX Foundation and the Terence Crutcher Foundation are launching a new program for underserved youth. RISE, which stands for resiliency, inclusion, social awareness, and education, is a six-month program that allows students to build their own bikes, get coaching from BMX athletes, and meet community leaders.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rocklahoma is returning to Oklahoma during Labor Day weekend this year, bringing thousands of music fans to the Pryor area. The three day event, beginning September 2, is looking for dozens of volunteers to help make the festival run smoothly. Positions include greeting, armband distributing,...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The lab examining the remains found from the search for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves said they found DNA samples. They said they were sent a total of 48 samples from 14 bodies. Utah Coalition Intermountain Forensics said two of the teeth samples were...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a packed house, so much so that some people were sitting in an overflow room. Half the crowd in rainbow colors, the other half in red, white, and blue. "It's absolutely charged up here," said Dean Kleinhans. He was on the side heavily...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Winston, a French Bulldog from Bixby, won the non-sporting group at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday. Winston is owned by Sandy Fox, Morgan Fox, Perry Parson and Alexandra Vorbeck and bred by Sandy Fox and Perry Payson. Perry Payson handled Winston during the show.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 86-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck with a pen while getting gas at QuikTrip in midtown, according to Tulsa police. Police say the incident happened early Wednesday morning near 51st and Lewis. A man, now identified as Donald Shibley, approached the victim while she was getting gas and demanded her car keys.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cost of living has never been higher for Oklahomans, and the same goes for the cost of studying. The University of Oklahoma approved another increase in tuition Tuesday, its second in two years. Joseph Harroz Jr., the school's president, recommended the Board of Regents approve next year's budget without revision. But it may require justifying some peculiarities to students and families.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a financial crime. Police say the woman presented herself as the victim and withdrew money out of the victim's account on April 28. Anyone who can identify the...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting. Officers say around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, several gunshots were fired into a home near 5th and Wyandotte. A man inside the residence was shot in the leg, and he was taken to...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A fire was set inside a QuikTrip earlier this month, and Tulsa Fire Department investigators are asking for help to identify a person of interest. The fire was set around 12:30 a.m. June 6 inside the QuikTrip at 519 N. Sheridan Road. Surveillance videos of...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Skiatook police arrested a fast food restaurant employee after a bag of drugs was discovered in a customer's order. On Monday, police were made aware of an incident at one of the local fast food restaurants after an individual made an order and found a small baggy of drugs inside.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department arrested two people on Friday after finding stolen mail, checks, driver's licenses and social security cards that weren't theirs inside their car. BAPD says an officer stopped Brian Thomas and Brandy Smith in a neighborhood near 91st Street and 129th...
Comments / 0