Heat advisory for most of Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cost of living has never been higher for Oklahomans, and the same goes for the cost of studying. The University of Oklahoma approved another increase in tuition Tuesday, its second in two years. Joseph Harroz Jr., the school's president, recommended the Board of Regents approve next year's budget without revision. But it may require justifying some peculiarities to students and families.

TULSA, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO