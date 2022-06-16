ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Watch: Examining the Warning Signs of Online Extremism Targeting Young People

After the racist rampage that killed 10 Black people in Buffalo last month, the...

Step Out Buffalo talks Juneteenth and Father’s Day activities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both Juneteenth and Father's Day are all being celebrated this weekend. So what are the best local things to do with your family?. To give us some recommendations, Lauren Spoth of Step Out Buffalo joined us on News 4 at 4 to share some great activities this weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo shooting suspect judge warns feds about cost of pursuing death penalty

In the first federal court appearance of accused Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron on new hate crime charges, the judge warned prosecutors of the high taxpayer expense of seeking the death penalty. During the hearing Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder, Jr., cautioned the government about the expenditures of...
BUFFALO, NY
Community members express their concern on NYS Regents changes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, New York's State of Education Department passed a proposal to help students pass their final exams this year and today parents and community members came together at Bethesda World Harvest International Church. "What is the value of a regents diploma if I get the diploma whether I pass the […]
Mama Skunk Struggles to Round up Babies

Occurred on June 16, 2022 / Niagara Falls, New York, U. Info from Licensor: "I saw this cute little family on the way to work this morning! We live in Niagara Falls, NY right on the Niagara Gorge. We see lots of wildlife, but this was the cutest!"
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
A Black dad’s Father’s Day message to America

I am a middle-aged African American father, reeling from the sheer horror of what happened to members of my community in Buffalo, and to the many families in Uvalde, Texas. Through my pain, I am praying for all the victims and their traumatized families, friends, and neighbors — and for all the minority Americans who are feeling even more afraid now than they did before.
UVALDE, TX
The Best Places To Pick Strawberries In Western New York

I know...you can pick strawberries up at the store, but there's nothing better than fresh strawberries that you just picked from a field. It's not easy work. You have to pick through the ones that are past their prime and skip the ones that aren't ready yet. They're never in the shade so it can be ridiculously hot. If you're really picky it can take hours.
BUFFALO, NY
Whitfield family responds after Buffalo shooter federal charges filed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) - Just before Wednesday's news conference, federal officials paid their respects to the shooting victims at the Tops Friendly Market. As remodeling work continues at the market in Buffalo, some of the shooting victim's family members met with Attorney General Merrick Garland, and the US Attorney for Western New York Trini Ross. Both were visiting the memorial outside the store.
BUFFALO, NY
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 17 - June 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several family-friendly events are scheduled to take place all throughout the Western New York region this weekend. The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The festival will feature a parade, entertainment, vendors and activities. "The Festival commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when freedom became reality to all enslaved African Americans; and recognizes the continued quest, of Black people, to remain free, while celebrating the rich history, culture, and achievements of the African American experience," a release says. 7 News will share a live stream of the parade on Saturday morning. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
E. Ferry Street Freedom Wall restoration gets a boost

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Freedom Wall on East Ferry Street, which celebrates and honors African American civil rights leaders is getting a major makeover. Friday we saw what the completed construction will look like. More than $700,000 of state funding will help restore the murals and the surrounding area. The space from the concrete […]
BUFFALO, NY
10 Easy Hikes For Newbies Around Western New York

Buffalo is known for a ton of awesome things. Living here, you can take advantage of the world-class food scene, busy water scene, amazing live music, historical sites, kick-butt sports teams, enriching history, eye-opening museums and culture…I could easily go on and on. Buffalo has something for literally everyone.
BUFFALO, NY
Everyone Is Talking About Lake Shadow In Western New York

Is it hot enough for you this week? The summer is not officially here yet and we are seeing temperatures well over 80 and with the humidity, it feels like we are in the upper 90's! But here in Western New York, we are fortunate to have to Great Lakes that help keep the storms that typically fire up pushed off a little more.
Introducing Buffalo’s rising talent “Los Medz”

"Derek Reyes A.K.A. D-Nice" & "DJ Los". We've. mixtapes for "Cassidy" & "Benny The Butcher". lyricist out of Buffalo, NY. He is currently on all. around in his father's recording studio in Worcester, MA. As he hung around the. studio, he witnessed...
BUFFALO, NY

