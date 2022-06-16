Watch: Examining the Warning Signs of Online Extremism Targeting Young People

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several family-friendly events are scheduled to take place all throughout the Western New York region this weekend. The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The festival will feature a parade, entertainment, vendors and activities. "The Festival commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when freedom became reality to all enslaved African Americans; and recognizes the continued quest, of Black people, to remain free, while celebrating the rich history, culture, and achievements of the African American experience," a release says. 7 News will share a live stream of the parade on Saturday morning. You can find more information here.

