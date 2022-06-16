How much have Wichita home values risen in 20 years? Find out in 4 interactive charts

Zillow.com tracks the typical value of homes over time in its Zillow Home Value Index. Zillow says the ZHVI data are “smoothed to soften short-term variability, and seasonally adjusted to remove the effect of the seasonal cycle of housing” to show the typical home value in a given geographic area.

In the charts below you can find 20 years of those values for each ZIP code in Wichita, broken down by quadrants.

You can hover over or tap on a year to see the value for that year. You can also click on the colored dots next to the ZIP code numbers to remove them from the chart, narrowing it down to just the one, or ones, you want to view.

Northeast Wichita ZIP codes

Southeast Wichita ZIP codes

Southwest Wichita ZIP codes

Northwest Wichita ZIP codes

Source: Zillow.com