The Ritter community came together on Saturday for a day of fun and fellowship called “Summer Fest.”. The Ritter Community Revitalization Project sponsored its “Summer Fest” for all Ritter residents. The event began with a morning parade, which boasted more than 40 entries. Church floats, motorcycles, walking groups and others joined in to march through the Ritter community. The parade was led by three grand marshalls, all of whom are senior citizens in the Ritter community. The grand marshalls of the parade were Mable Kainglee, 105 years old; Naomi Ford, 92 years old; and Willie Shark, 94 years old.

RITTER, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO