ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

European leaders visit Ukraine: 'No words to describe the unimaginable human tragedy'

By Darryl Coote, Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQQw6_0gCUmSkJ00

June 16 (UPI) -- The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania made a high-profile visit to Ukraine on Thursday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, aiming to show support for the country after more than three months of war.

Making the trip to Kyiv were French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Sholz , Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian leader Klaus Iohannis.

After arriving, Scholz said that he and the other European leaders wanted to "show support for Ukraine and the citizens of Ukraine." He added that the trip was intended make sure that financial, humanitarian and weapons support will continue.

In an interview with Germany's ZDF television, Zelensky said that Ukraine needs Sholz "to assure us that Germany supports Ukraine."

Macron, Scholz and Draghi arrived in Kyiv early Thursday after traveling overnight by a special train, and Iohannis arrived a few hours later.

After visiting the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, Scholz said that it and nearby Bucha have become symbols of "unimaginable cruelty" in the war.

Macron said that the leaders wanted to send a message of unity to the Ukrainian people -- and added, bluntly, that the coming weeks will be very difficult. As Macron met with Zelensky, France called for Russia to return all territory that it occupies in Ukraine.

"No words to describe the unimaginable human tragedy and horrible destructions we saw today in Irpin," Iohannis said in a tweet. "I strongly appeal for all Russian perpetrators to be held responsible by the international criminal justice, which Romania fully supports.

"This illegal Russian aggression must stop!"

In Belgium Thursday, NATO defense ministers met to explore giving more military aid.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Zelensky on Wednesday. The White House said he affirmed U.S. support and pledged another $1 billion in security aid. The United States has already given billions in aid and equipment for Ukraine's defense.

Thursday's visit was the most high-profile trip yet to the battle-torn nation, which is seeking to join the European Union.

Zelensky aide Andrii Yermak said on Telegram that food security, weapons and other support would be discussed during the meetings Thursday.

"We expect support for Ukraine's application for EU candidate status," he added.

Not long after the leaders arrived, air-raid sirens blared throughout the city.

"No doubt it's a message to European leaders," Ukrainian lawmaker Inna Sovsun said in a tweet. "I hope they will hear [Russian President Vladimir] Putin loud and clear."

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she didn't expect any "bright announcements" out of the meetings, but acknowledged that the European leaders' visit is "historical."

On Wednesday, Germany pledged to donate rocket systems that Zelensky has been asking for. The M270 Mittleres Artillerie Raketen System is expected to give Ukrainian forces the ability to hit targets roughly 40 miles away.

War in Ukraine: Scenes from Kharkiv

Comments / 2

Related
CNBC

George Soros says Russia's gas storage is almost full — and Europe should hold its nerve

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bargaining position is "not as strong as he pretends" and Europe has leverage against him, according to billionaire investor George Soros. Russia has recently cut gas supplies to Finland arguing the country is not paying for it in rubles. Bulgaria and Poland also stopped receiving Russian gas supplies a couple of weeks ago.
CBS News

With new weapons, Ukraine goes on the offensive

The war for Ukraine has turned into a slugfest of dueling artillery, with heavy losses by both Russian and Ukrainian forces. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with retired Gen. David Petraeus, and with American veteran volunteer Mark Hayward, about control on the ground and the Ukrainian offensive to retake Russian-occupied territory.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klaus Iohannis
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#Russia#Italy#Nato#Ukrainian#French#German#Italian#Romanian#Zdf
The US Sun

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE: Evil Putin sends troops on HORRIFIC ‘hunt-to-kill missions’ to purge top Ukrainian officials

VLADIMIR Putin has sent murderous Russian troops on missions to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country. According to the police chief in the Luhansk region of the Donbas, regional leaders are said to be constantly on the move to avoid death squads reminiscent of the ‘Red Terror’ carried out by Bolsheviks after FirstWorld War.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin news – Evil Russian troops will attack POLAND next over support for Ukraine, pro-Kremlin warlord vows

VLADIMIR Putin’s Chechen warlord protégé, Ramzan Kadyrov, has threatened to attack POLAND in retaliation for its support for Ukraine during invasion. In a video message on Monday, the leader of the Chechen Republic, 45 – who calls himself Putin’s ‘footsoldier’ – said: "Ukraine is a done deal. What I’m interested in is Poland.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ‘ready’ for Russian escalation ahead of EU decision

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has predicted a worsening of Russian attacks to gain territory in eastern Ukraine ahead of a meeting this week of EU leaders to decide whether to back Kyiv’s accelerated bid to join the bloc.
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
382K+
Followers
59K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy