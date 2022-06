Dogs seem to think everything was made to play with them. All things that are near them are a sort of toy or playmate. It's so adorable. At my house, our dog Luna thinks that our four-pound dog, Lola, is a toy dog. Her toy furry dog toy. You can tell that Luna would never hurt Lola but really wants to play fetch with her. It gets kind of annoying for Lola, while Luna just keeps trying to play with what, to be honest, even looks like a little toy.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO