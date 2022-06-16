ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Bipartisan Push to Cut Corporate Taxes in Pennsylvania, Explained

State College
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG — Amid budget negotiations, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and legislative Republicans are weighing a major tax cut on Pennsylvania corporations. The state levies a 9.99% tax on corporate net income, the second-highest rate in the country. Cutting that tax has become a rare area of bipartisan agreement...

www.statecollege.com

therecord-online.com

Wolf Administration, Fish And Boat Commission, And Game Commission Celebrate First Pennsylvania Native Species Day

HARRISBURG, PA – Leaders from seven state agencies Friday highlighted the importance of protecting native species, which are critical to protecting our natural resources, at a stream restoration site at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission headquarters. Governor Tom Wolf has proclaimed the first Pennsylvania Native Species Day. The agencies,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. moves to protect 32 farms in 18 counties from development | Five for the Weekend

'Saving farmland protects the beauty and productivity of our state, the health of our environment, the vitality of our economy, and our ability to feed a growing population,' Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. The post Pa. moves to protect 32 farms in 18 counties from development | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Wolf Administration suspends Pennsylvania's biodiesel fuel requirement

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Wolf Administration has announced a suspension of Pennsylvania's two-percent biodiesel fuel requirement. The suspension will run through July 26 in an effort to ease the low stock and spot shortages of diesel fuel. It will allow out-of-state diesel to be sold in Pennsylvania, which is one of the only states that requires a mix of biodiesel in diesel. "This step was a proactive measure to help ensure the to help ensure that fuel is available to keep the supply chain functioning and food and other products in the marketplace and on consumer tables during extraordinary circumstances," the administration said in an email. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will monitor the conditions that impact the available supply and the suspension may be modified or extended if deemed necessary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania Governor Race: Shapiro endorsed by firefighters union

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association endorsed Attorney General Josh Shapiro for Governor on Friday in Harrisburg. The union represents over 7,000 career professional Fire Fighters, Emergency Medical Technicians, and Paramedics across Pennsylvania. “I am humbled and honored to have the support of the Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association, and as Governor, […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Seeks Innovators to Help Solve Farm Problems

(TNS) — With every row of crops planted comes stacks of seed containers; every row harvested, a few more yards of silage cover film; every bushel moved, a few more inches of polymer twine. Pennsylvania, where agriculture is an $82 billion industry, is trying to address one of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

Will Pennsylvania Governor Spending Plan Get Approved for $2,000 Stimulus Checks?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor Tim Wolf pushing for $2,000 stimulus checks for Pennsylvania residents. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continue to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approved a monthly stimulus check, some states had started sending the fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Gisele Fetterman leads rally against Pittsburgh immigration court closure

Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Fetterman led a rally outside the City-County Building on June 17 to protest the recent closure of a local immigration court that’s requiring people to travel to Philadelphia to move along their cases. Fetterman was joined by advocacy group Casa San Jose and representatives from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsChannel 36

Lawrenceville Borough served by Pennsylvania D.E.P.

LAWRENCEVILLE, PA. (WENY) -- The Borough of Lawrenceville will be at Tioga County, Pennsylvania, court July 13 over a "Petition to Enforce Order" that was issued to the borough on June 6. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection accuses Lawrenceville Borough of violating the Pennsylvania Safe Drinking Water...
LAWRENCEVILLE, PA
WBRE

Dr. Oz campaigns in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The republican nominee for Pennsylvania Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a campaign stop Thursday in Lackawanna county. At the same time, nearby people with opposing views rallied against him. Oz came to Northeastern Pennsylvania as part of his ‘Victory in November’ tour in cities across the state.But supporters of Pennsylvania’s […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Most Disturbing Urban Legends Of Pennsylvania

Urban legends exist across the globe. Some more sinister than others, the following stories from Pennsylvania will have you locking your doors and looking around every corner. According to lore found on Onlyinyourstate.com, a website dedicated to sharing facts based in your state, a greedy monk worked at a mission in Easton, PA. This monk presumably amassed a fortune of wealth from blackmailing wealthy individuals who confessed their sins to him. Coercive and crafty like a snake, it was over time that the monk became like this until he got noosed for fatally assaulting a frail woman. The mission, however, couldn't rid itself of the evil monk. His body resurrected, transforming into a ghoul. He retreated into the forest and only returned to the mission to feast on the monks left behind. The monks then ran for their lives and escaped the building before it crumbled.
EASTON, PA

