A formerly enslaved person shares her gripping yet incomplete story. In the prologue to her book To Walk About in Freedom: The Long Emancipation of Priscilla Joyner, author Carole Emberton lays out the national backdrop of a very personal conversation between the woman of the title, a resident of Suffolk, Virginia, and two visitors who wanted to talk with her about her life. Joyner was nearly 80 years old on the day in the late 1930s when that discussion took place.

