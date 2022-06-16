Asylum: Iranian mum 'can't forgive' over family's relocation

The sister of an Iranian Kurd due to be deported to Rwanda has recounted the last emotional call she had with him before the flight was cancelled. Her brother, who fled from political persecution in Iran, told her Tuesday evening: “Just tell my family I love them, I’m really sorry for everything.”She spoke to The Independent while her brother was being held in an immigration van on Tuesday night, waiting to be transported to the plane at MoD Boscombe Down. The sister, who has been resident in the UK since 2010, said that in a conversation with her brother...

