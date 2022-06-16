ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asylum: Iranian mum 'can't forgive' over family's relocation

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iranian woman whose family have been moved from Belfast to Londonderry says she cannot forgive the asylum system for the distress caused to her children. Fatemah told BBC Radio Foyle they were given just a week's notice of the 75-mile move. Her children have been forced to leave...

www.bbc.com

