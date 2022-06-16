ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Hot through next week

By Brandon Wholey
 6 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — We'll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight. The low in...

Heat Advisory/Ozone Alert Today

TULSA, Okla — ***AN OZONE ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE OKLAHOMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR THE TULSA METRO AREA TODAY***. ***A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON - 8PM ***. More heat and humidity for your Wednesday. Temps will climb well into the 90s with heat...
TULSA, OK
A hot week

TULSA, Okla. — We'll see clear skies tonight with the low dropping to 74°. SE winds 5-15 mph. Mostly sunny on Tuesday and 97°. South winds 10-15 mph with possible gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s...
TULSA, OK
I44 Eastbound lanes closed at 165th due to crash

TULSA, Okla. — All three eastbound lanes of I44 are closed at 165th Street due to a rollover crash. 2 News Oklahoma has a crew on the way to the scene to get updates. CHECK our traffic page to find alternate routes. Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere...
TULSA, OK
Coweta comes together to help hardworking teen

COWETA, Okla. — A brave teen, the kindness of strangers, and good old fashion hard work all come together in a sweet story coming out of Coweta. The story begins with a chance meeting just around the corner from the 14-year-old Davion Goin’s home. You see, Davion is an entrepreneur.
COWETA, OK

