KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car accident in Alcoa Saturday morning leaves power lines across four lanes of traffic. According to the Alcoa Police Department, there was a single car crash Saturday morning around 9:15. The accident was on Buick Drive on US 129 and involved a power line. The driver was uninjured and the passenger was taken to the hospital with a broken arm.

ALCOA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO