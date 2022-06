June 15, 2022 Update. The City of Bellevue Public Works Department and the Papio-Missouri River NRD would like to remind all area residents that the Bellevue Loop trail will continue to be closed due to continued levee improvements on and around the trail. This closure is currently expected to last through July of 2022. The contractor is currently finishing up replacing all of the concrete trail between Highway 75 and the BNSF Railroad Bridge along the north side of the Papio Creek. As of today, the contractor has until July 31, 2022 to complete this segment and we expect the complete trail to be open in August of this year. This closure was necessary to allow the construction crews to work safely and is important to ensure the safety of any pedestrians wanting to use the trail. For public safety, barricades have been placed indicating the trail is closed. Please do not move any barricades or otherwise tamper with barricades or other warning devices. Please see the attached map for area of closure.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO