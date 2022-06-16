ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

What Federal Reserve Interest Rate Hike Means

KABC
 3 days ago

(Washington, DC) — The Fed interest rate hike will affect borrowing costs for every...

www.kabc.com

MarketRealist

How Much Will Mortgage Payments Go Up With the Fed Rate Hike?

As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to announce a hefty interest rate hike this week, current and prospective mortgage holders wonder how the increase will impact their mortgage payments. Article continues below advertisement. Whether you’re eyeing a new mortgage or have a variable interest rate, you’ll want to...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Fed Raises Rates by 0.75%. Here's What That Means for Borrowers

Consumers could be impacted in more ways than one. In a bold move to fight inflation, the Federal Reserve implemented its highest rate hike in 28 years. Consumer borrowing could soon get a lot more expensive as a result. For months on end, inflation has been rampant. And consumers have...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Federal Reserve could boost rates by 75 basis points this week: 3 money moves to make first

The Federal Reserve is again poised to raise interest rates in an attempt to slow down the highest inflation in four decades without pushing the U.S. economy into a recession. The central bank was expected to hike its benchmark rate at each meeting this year, likely by a half-point. But, after May's worse-than-expected consumer price index report, some analysts are now projecting a 75 basis point increase from the Fed on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Boston Globe

Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against high inflation on Wednesday, raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — the largest bump since 1994 — and signaling more rate hikes ahead as it tries to cool off the U.S. economy without causing a recession.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Fed Chair Powell: Another 0.75% Rate Hike On The Table For July

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded higher in a volatile session on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's largest interest rate hike since 1994. The Federal Open Market Committee opted to raise fed funds rates by 0.75% on Wednesday to a new target range of between 1.5% and 1.75%, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said another 0.75% rate hike is on the table for the next Fed meeting in July.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Argentina Hikes Interest Rate 300 Basis Points as Inflation Spirals

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by the most in three years on Thursday, hot on the heels of a major hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and as the South American country firefights sky-high inflation running at over 60%. The central bank upped the...
BUSINESS
insideedition.com

Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rate by 0.75 % in Historic Bid to Battle Inflation

In its strongest effort to halt spiraling inflation, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it was raising interest rates by a historic three-quarters of a percentage point. It is the highest singe rate jump since 1994. "The labor market is extremely tight and inflation is much too high," said Federal Reserve...
BUSINESS

