What Federal Reserve Interest Rate Hike Means

As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to announce a hefty interest rate hike this week, current and prospective mortgage holders wonder how the increase will impact their mortgage payments. Article continues below advertisement. Whether you’re eyeing a new mortgage or have a variable interest rate, you’ll want to...
Consumers could be impacted in more ways than one. In a bold move to fight inflation, the Federal Reserve implemented its highest rate hike in 28 years. Consumer borrowing could soon get a lot more expensive as a result. For months on end, inflation has been rampant. And consumers have...
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points Wednesday in an effort to fight inflation. CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes reports on how the Biden administration is responding to the news, then CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger breaks down the impacts of this rate hike on the job market and your finances.
The Federal Reserve is again poised to raise interest rates in an attempt to slow down the highest inflation in four decades without pushing the U.S. economy into a recession. The central bank was expected to hike its benchmark rate at each meeting this year, likely by a half-point. But, after May's worse-than-expected consumer price index report, some analysts are now projecting a 75 basis point increase from the Fed on Wednesday.
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Between a tanking stock market, soaring inflation, and mounting recession fears, Americans are turning on the economy. And somewhere, Vladimir Putin is probably smiling about it. Amid all the chaos,...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Just how ambitious will the Federal Reserve have to get to tame inflation?. According to famous stock-watcher and Wharton School professor Jeremy Siegel, very. With inflation running at a 40-year...
The Federal Reserve is kicking off a two-day meeting that could end with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike being announced. The new hike expectations are a result of last weeks disappointing inflation report. Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst and Washington bureau chief at Bankrate, joins CBS News to break it all down.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against high inflation on Wednesday, raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — the largest bump since 1994 — and signaling more rate hikes ahead as it tries to cool off the U.S. economy without causing a recession.
Americans are experiencing interest rate hikes on variable mortgages, revolving credit card debt, and new home loans. But -- apart from the intended consequence of Fed interest rate hikes helping to...
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded higher in a volatile session on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's largest interest rate hike since 1994. The Federal Open Market Committee opted to raise fed funds rates by 0.75% on Wednesday to a new target range of between 1.5% and 1.75%, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said another 0.75% rate hike is on the table for the next Fed meeting in July.
Russia’s central bank cut interest rates back to their prewar levels Friday, saying inflation and economic activity were developing better than expected despite sweeping Western sanctions imposed in response to the war in Ukraine. The bank lowered its key rate by 1.5 percentage points, to 9.5%. The rate had...
A Federal Reserve governor pushed for additional 50-basis-point rate hikes in a speech Monday. Christopher Waller said he supports pushing the government's benchmark rate above a 'neutral level.'. He said aggressive rate hikes will dampen labor demand but have a limited effect on unemployment.
"So we think you're in for a secular bear market in the dollar once you get past the current speed of the Fed tightening," Greg Jensen told Bloomberg TV.The comments come after the Fed raised rates at the highest clip since 1994. The US dollar will be vulnerable to a...
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by the most in three years on Thursday, hot on the heels of a major hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and as the South American country firefights sky-high inflation running at over 60%. The central bank upped the...
In its strongest effort to halt spiraling inflation, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it was raising interest rates by a historic three-quarters of a percentage point. It is the highest singe rate jump since 1994. "The labor market is extremely tight and inflation is much too high," said Federal Reserve...
Comments / 0