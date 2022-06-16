What Federal Reserve Interest Rate Hike Means

The Federal Reserve is again poised to raise interest rates in an attempt to slow down the highest inflation in four decades without pushing the U.S. economy into a recession. The central bank was expected to hike its benchmark rate at each meeting this year, likely by a half-point. But, after May's worse-than-expected consumer price index report, some analysts are now projecting a 75 basis point increase from the Fed on Wednesday.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO